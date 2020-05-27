Skullcandy Launches Four New Headphones With Built-In Tile Bluetooth Tracking Support

Skullcandy today announced a series of four new wireless headphones that include Tile's Bluetooth tracking technology. The headphones are called the Push Ultra ($99.99), Indy Evo ($79.99), Indy Fuel ($99.99), and Sesh Evo ($59.99).



The Push Ultra headphones are one of the more expensive Skullcandy headphones launching today, with 40 hours of battery life, a wireless charging case, IP67 sweat and water resistance, and an over-ear hook design similar to the Powerbeats Pro. Each earbud includes playback and volume controls, and the earhooks are moldable to conform better to your ears.



For every model of the new headphones, Skullycandy built each earbud to act as an individual Tile, allowing users to find the left or right earbud individually if they are lost. Skullcandy users will have access to some Tile Premium features, including extended location history and smart alerts.

Additionally, the Skullcandy headphones can be found when they are inside of their charging cases, which can not be done with Apple's AirPods. Apple does offer its own solution to lost AirPods with the "Find My" app, which can locate a pair of lost AirPods if they are lost together outside of the charging case in a nearby location.

The Skullcandy headphones are available on the company's website, starting at $59.99.