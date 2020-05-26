Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.5 With Battery Health Management Features, Fix for Finder Freezing

Apple today released macOS Catalina 10.15.5, the fifth update to the ‌macOS Catalina‌ operating system that was released in October 2019. ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.5 comes two months after the launch of ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.4, which introduced Screen Time Communication Limits.



‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.5 is a free update that can be downloaded from the Mac App Store using the Update feature in the System Preferences app.

The ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.5 update introduces a new Battery Health Management feature for Mac notebooks. Battery Health Management is meant to extend the overall lifespan of a Mac's battery by reducing the rate of chemical aging.

Battery Health Management analyzes the battery health of a laptop and its charging pattern, and in some cases, it will preserve battery longevity and health by not charging a MacBook to its full capacity. Keeping a MacBook charged at its full capacity at all times can reduce battery health.



When a Mac is used plugged in and the battery is kept full all the time, the Battery Health Management feature will kick in and stop short of a full charge.

Battery Health Management is an optional feature that can be disabled through the System Preferences app, with instructions available in our how to.

The ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.5 update also addresses an issue that caused large data transfers to RAID volumes to freeze up the Finder app. With the update, large data transfers will no longer cause Finder to become unresponsive.

After installing ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.4, some Mac users began experiencing occasional system crashes, primarily caused by large file transfers. The new update should successfully fix the problem. Apple's full release notes for ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.5 are below.