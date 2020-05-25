Apple Reissuing Numerous iOS App Updates, Potentially Related to Recent 'This App is No Longer Shared' Bug

Over the past few hours, a number of MacRumors readers have reported seeing dozens or even hundreds of pending app updates showing in the App Store on their iOS devices, including for many apps that were already recently updated by the users. In many cases, the dates listed on these new app updates extend back as far as ten days.



Apple has not shared any information as to why updates for these already up-to-date apps are being reissued, but some users suspect it may be related to the recent "This app is no longer shared with you" issue that was preventing some users from launching certain apps unless they are offloaded or deleted and then reinstalled.

It's possible there was an issue with an expired certificate or other credential related to app sharing, and Apple has had to reissue these updates to include a valid certificate on each of the affected apps in order to fix the issue.

So if you're seeing an unusual number of app updates available in the ‌App Store‌, you're not alone.