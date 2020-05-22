Guides
Exposure Notifications

Apple in the iOS 13.5 beta introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

AirPods Studio
Fall 2020

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that could launch this fall for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Memorial Day Deals: Shop the Best Apple Accessory Sales From Twelve South, eBay, Anker, Mophie, and More

by

We're now just a few days away from Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, and numerous retailers have opened up discounts in celebration of the holiday. This includes sales on helpful Apple-related accessories like Anker's portable batteries, Beats headphones at eBay, Incase and Incipio's protective iPad and iPhone cases, Mophie's iPhone battery cases, JBL's Bluetooth speakers, and much more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Anker

There are a few sales on Anker products on Amazon this week, offering savings on wireless chargers, portable batteries, and a Bluetooth speaker. Some of these sales will expire on Sunday, May 24, so be sure to head to Amazon to check out the discounts soon.


Also note that these don't require a coupon code, although you will need to clip the on-page coupon for the Bluetooth speaker discount. You can find all of the Anker accessories on sale in the list below.

Best Buy

This week, Best Buy is discounting Apple's HomePod smart speaker to $199.99, down from $299.99. This $100 discount remains one of the best that we've tracked for a new HomePod, and definitely worth checking out if you've been shopping for the smart speaker.

eBay

eBay is offering 20 percent off this Memorial Day, with a coupon that lets you save on select home and garden, tech, and fashion products. You can shop through all of these categories on eBay and then enter the coupon code PICK2SAVE before May 25 to see the savings.


You'll have to spend $50 minimum to use the code, and the maximum you can get taken off is $100. The code can be used up to two times. In the tech category you'll find deals on AirPods, Jabra headphones, Nintendo Switch Lite, Apple Watch, Beats headphones, and more.

Twelve South

Twelve South has a series of discounts on its most popular accessories this Memorial Day. You can find each sale on this landing page, and we've listed them all below. These deals will last through Monday, May 25.

Incase

Incase has a 20 percent off sitewide sale going on through Memorial Day on May 25. Just use the coupon code THANKS20 during the checkout screen and you'll see the markdown on Incase's products. The company offers a wide variety of cases, bags, and other accessories for Apple devices like the AirPods Pro, MacBook Pro, and iPad.

Mophie

On Zagg.com, you'll find a series of discounts across a number of products, reaching up to 30 percent off these accessories. Discounts start with Mophie's Juice Pack Air battery cases for the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, and X. These cases are each running for $29.95, down from an original price of $99.95.


You can also save on Mophie's portable batteries, like the Powerstation XXL for $39.95, down from $99.95. This accessory provides 20,000 mAh of battery power to help power up your iPhone or iPad while you're traveling.

Other devices on sale include Mophie's wireless chargers, Invisible Shield's screen protectors, iFrogz and Braven's Bluetooth headphones, and Zagg's iPad keyboards. Shop every product on sale across the Zagg brands right here.

JBL

The Harman and JBL family of audio products have a big Memorial Day sale this year, offering 15 to 50 percent off select devices. This includes speakers like the JBL Flip 5 for $99.95, down from $119.95; the JBL Link Music for $79.95, down from $119.95; and the JBL Pulse 4 for $199.95, down from $249.95.


There are also a few Bluetooth headphones being discounted, like the JBL Endurane DIVE for $49.95, down from $89.95. For truly wireless headphones, JBL sells the JBL Tune 120TWS for $79.95, down from $99.95. Be sure to visit the retailer's website to check out all of the Memorial Day discounts, and get free two day shipping on select items.

Scosche

Scosche is offering its customers 30 percent off sitewide and free shipping through May 31. You can use the coupon code HOMEBOUND at the checkout screen to get this offer, and it's only valid on regularly priced items.

Satechi

Satechi is offering 15 percent off your purchase on Satechi.net through May 25 with the coupon code MEMORIAL. If you spend over $100 on the retailer's website, you can take 20 percent off your purchase with the code MEMORIAL20.

Miscellaneous

  • Adorama - Save on digital cameras, camera gimbals, computers, and more.
  • Belkin - Save on iPhone docks, wireless chargers, HomeKit accessories, and more.
  • Bose - Save on Bose headphones and speakers.
  • Gazelle - Save up to 30 percent on used smartphones.
  • Incipio - Save 30 percent sitewide on iPhone cases with code WEEKEND30.
  • Moment - Save $20 on Moment's Variable ND Filters.
  • Pad & Quill - Shop discounted leather cases for iPad, iPhone, and MacBook.
  • Sena Cases - Get 20 percent off sitewide with code CONGRATS20.
  • Target - Save on electronics like Beats headphones, UE speakers, and more.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Stories

'Apple Glass' Rumored to Start at $499, Support Prescription Lenses, and More

Tuesday May 19, 2020 6:30 am PDT by
Front Page Tech host and leaker Jon Prosser today shared several alleged details about Apple's rumored augmented reality glasses, including an "Apple Glass" marketing name, $499 starting price, prescription lens option, and more. The marketing name will be "Apple Glass" The glasses will start at $499 with the option for prescription lenses at an extra cost There will be displays in both...
Read Full Article351 comments

Apple Releases iPadOS and iOS 13.5 With Exposure Notification API, Face ID Mask Updates, Group FaceTime Changes and More

Wednesday May 20, 2020 10:00 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.5, major updates that come more than a month after the launch of iOS and iPadOS 13.4.1. iOS 13.5 is a major health-related update that brings many features related to the ongoing public health crisis. The iOS and ‌‌iPadOS‌‌ 13.5 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings...
Read Full Article214 comments

Kuo: iPhone 12 May Not Come With EarPods in the Box, Apple to Introduce AirPods Promotion in Second Half of 2020

Wednesday May 20, 2020 1:41 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming "iPhone 12" may not come with EarPods included in the box, as a means of driving demand for the company's popular wireless AirPods which are sold separately, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple has included earbuds with the iPhone ever since the first model of the smartphone launched in 2007, in large part because the iPhone was pitched as a natural...
Read Full Article215 comments

iPhone 12 Logic Board Appears to Have Leaked

Tuesday May 19, 2020 8:37 am PDT by
An alleged photo of an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro logic board is circulating on social media, as noted by the Twitter account L0vetodream. It is unclear exactly which model the board corresponds with at this time or if it is legitimate. The board does not provide us with many visual clues, but one notable aspect is that it has a more elongated design as opposed to the more compact boards...
Read Full Article58 comments

Resolutions and Features of All-OLED iPhone 12 Lineup Detailed in New Report

Monday May 18, 2020 10:43 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhones will all use flexible OLEDs sourced from either Samsung, BOE, and LG Display, with some new features like 10-bit color expected, according to a report from display analyst Ross Young. On his site Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Young details "corrections and confirmations" on what we can expect from Apple's upcoming 2020 iPhone lineup, which will consist of...
Read Full Article146 comments

Apple Releases tvOS 13.4.5 for Fourth and Fifth-Generation Apple TV Models

Wednesday May 20, 2020 9:58 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 13.4.5, the fourth major update to the tvOS operating system that runs on the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models. tvOS 13.4.5 comes two months after the launch of tvOS 13.4. tvOS 13.4.5, a free update, can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the Apple TV by going to System > Software Update. Apple TV owners who have automatic software...
Read Full Article33 comments

Apple Calls FBI Comments on Lack of Help Unlocking Florida Shooter's iPhone an 'Excuse to Weaken Encryption'

Monday May 18, 2020 1:04 pm PDT by
The United States FBI and Attorney General William Barr in January asked Apple to unlock the iPhones used in a mass shooting at a naval air station in Pensacola, Florida, a capability that Apple has said time and time again that it does not have. Today, the FBI confirmed that it was able to access shooter Mohammed Alshamrani's device, with FBI director Christoper Wray claiming that the FBI...
Read Full Article63 comments

Apple Shares iPhone 12 Camera Module Orders Between Three Suppliers

Thursday May 21, 2020 3:10 am PDT by
Three of Apple's suppliers will share camera module orders for its forthcoming "iPhone 12" lineup, according to sources from Taiwan's handset supply chain (via DigiTimes). Rumors have suggested Apple will complete its transition to an all-OLED iPhone lineup in 2020 with one new 5.4-inch device, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch handset. Rumors suggest the 6.7-inch iPhone and one...
Read Full Article32 comments

Hands-On With Comply's Foam Tips for AirPods Pro

Monday May 18, 2020 1:23 pm PDT by
Apple's AirPods Pro ship with silicone tips that fit inside the ears, but people who prefer the tighter or more comfortable fit of foam have been modding their earbuds to add a foam layer. That's no longer necessary, as well-known earphone tips company Comply is now shipping its foam tips that are compatible with AirPods Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We...
Read Full Article71 comments

Apple Releases watchOS 6.2.5 With ECG App in Saudi Arabia, New Pride Watch Faces

Monday May 18, 2020 12:11 pm PDT by
Apple today released watchOS 6.2.5, the eighth update to the watchOS 6 operating system that's designed to run on modern Apple Watch models. watchOS 6.2.5 comes over a month after the release of watchOS 6.2.1, an update that introduced a FaceTime bug fix. Image via Reddit watchOS 6.2.5 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to ...
Read Full Article79 comments