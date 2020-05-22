Guides
Exposure Notifications

Apple in the iOS 13.5 beta introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

AirPods Studio
Fall 2020

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that could launch this fall for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Judge Rules FBI Cannot View a Phone Lock Screen Without a Warrant

by

The FBI broke the law when it powered on a suspect's smartphone to take a photo of his lock screen without a warrant, a U.S. District Court Judge has ruled (via Ars Technica).


In a Seattle court, Judge John Coughenour determined that gathering evidence from a lock screen constitutes a search, therefore doing so without first obtaining a warrant violates the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable search seizure.

Joseph Sam from Washington state was arrested in May 2019 and indicted on several charges related to robbery and assault. The suspect was in possession of a Motorola smartphone. According to Sam, one of the officers present at his arrest pressed the power button to bring up the phone's lock screen.

What is known is that on February 13, 2020, the FBI removed Mr. Sam's phone from inventory, powered the phone on, and took a photograph of the lock screen [...] The photograph shows the name “STREEZY” right underneath the time and date.

The suspect's name revealed on the phone's unlock screen turned out to be useful evidence. Sam's lawyer subsequently filed a motion arguing that this evidence should not have been sought without a warrant and should therefore be suppressed.

Judge Coughenour ruled that the police were within their rights to look at the lock screen at the time of the arrest, given that certain circumstances allow for a search to take place without a warrant. However, investigators involved in later search and seizure must obtain a warrant first.

The police's examination took place either incident to a lawful arrest or as part of the police's efforts to inventory the personal effects found during Mr. Sam's arrest. The FBI's examination, by contrast, occurred long after the police had arrested Mr. Sam and inventoried his personal effects. Those examinations present significantly different legal issues […]

The FBI physically intruded on Mr. Sam's personal effect when the FBI powered on his phone to take a picture of the phone's lock screen.

Usually when the topic of a smartphone search comes up in court, the question has to do with forcing suspects to unlock their phone, so this is the first case where merely viewing a lock screen has been subject to judicial scrutiny.

A 2019 U.S. court ruling judged that law enforcement officials can't force smartphone users to unlock their devices using fingerprints or other biometric features such as facial recognition, since doing so would run afoul of the Fourth and Fifth Amendments.

Previous to the 2019 ruling, multiple cases involved law enforcement forcing suspects to unlock their iPhones and other devices using biometric authentication.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
dannyyankou
28 minutes ago at 06:33 am
This is constitutional law 101. The warrant is what makes “unreasonable search and seizure” reasonable.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
clayj
25 minutes ago at 06:35 am
The judge is correct. There ALWAYS needs to be a warrant, especially for anything not in plain sight.


You learn something new everyday... My question is, why would they take a picture of it? Why couldn’t they just write that name down? Lol. It’s not like there was any other info on the screen.

Interesting stuff.

You take a picture because that's better proof of what was on the phone. Otherwise some crooked cop could just write something down and SAY he saw it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

'Apple Glass' Rumored to Start at $499, Support Prescription Lenses, and More

Tuesday May 19, 2020 6:30 am PDT by
Front Page Tech host and leaker Jon Prosser today shared several alleged details about Apple's rumored augmented reality glasses, including an "Apple Glass" marketing name, $499 starting price, prescription lens option, and more. The marketing name will be "Apple Glass" The glasses will start at $499 with the option for prescription lenses at an extra cost There will be displays in both...
Read Full Article351 comments

Apple Releases iPadOS and iOS 13.5 With Exposure Notification API, Face ID Mask Updates, Group FaceTime Changes and More

Wednesday May 20, 2020 10:00 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.5, major updates that come more than a month after the launch of iOS and iPadOS 13.4.1. iOS 13.5 is a major health-related update that brings many features related to the ongoing public health crisis. The iOS and ‌‌iPadOS‌‌ 13.5 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings...
Read Full Article214 comments

Kuo: iPhone 12 May Not Come With EarPods in the Box, Apple to Introduce AirPods Promotion in Second Half of 2020

Wednesday May 20, 2020 1:41 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming "iPhone 12" may not come with EarPods included in the box, as a means of driving demand for the company's popular wireless AirPods which are sold separately, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple has included earbuds with the iPhone ever since the first model of the smartphone launched in 2007, in large part because the iPhone was pitched as a natural...
Read Full Article215 comments

iPhone 12 Logic Board Appears to Have Leaked

Tuesday May 19, 2020 8:37 am PDT by
An alleged photo of an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro logic board is circulating on social media, as noted by the Twitter account L0vetodream. It is unclear exactly which model the board corresponds with at this time or if it is legitimate. The board does not provide us with many visual clues, but one notable aspect is that it has a more elongated design as opposed to the more compact boards...
Read Full Article58 comments

Resolutions and Features of All-OLED iPhone 12 Lineup Detailed in New Report

Monday May 18, 2020 10:43 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhones will all use flexible OLEDs sourced from either Samsung, BOE, and LG Display, with some new features like 10-bit color expected, according to a report from display analyst Ross Young. On his site Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Young details "corrections and confirmations" on what we can expect from Apple's upcoming 2020 iPhone lineup, which will consist of...
Read Full Article146 comments

Apple Releases tvOS 13.4.5 for Fourth and Fifth-Generation Apple TV Models

Wednesday May 20, 2020 9:58 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 13.4.5, the fourth major update to the tvOS operating system that runs on the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models. tvOS 13.4.5 comes two months after the launch of tvOS 13.4. tvOS 13.4.5, a free update, can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the Apple TV by going to System > Software Update. Apple TV owners who have automatic software...
Read Full Article33 comments

Apple Calls FBI Comments on Lack of Help Unlocking Florida Shooter's iPhone an 'Excuse to Weaken Encryption'

Monday May 18, 2020 1:04 pm PDT by
The United States FBI and Attorney General William Barr in January asked Apple to unlock the iPhones used in a mass shooting at a naval air station in Pensacola, Florida, a capability that Apple has said time and time again that it does not have. Today, the FBI confirmed that it was able to access shooter Mohammed Alshamrani's device, with FBI director Christoper Wray claiming that the FBI...
Read Full Article63 comments

Apple Shares iPhone 12 Camera Module Orders Between Three Suppliers

Thursday May 21, 2020 3:10 am PDT by
Three of Apple's suppliers will share camera module orders for its forthcoming "iPhone 12" lineup, according to sources from Taiwan's handset supply chain (via DigiTimes). Rumors have suggested Apple will complete its transition to an all-OLED iPhone lineup in 2020 with one new 5.4-inch device, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch handset. Rumors suggest the 6.7-inch iPhone and one...
Read Full Article32 comments

Hands-On With Comply's Foam Tips for AirPods Pro

Monday May 18, 2020 1:23 pm PDT by
Apple's AirPods Pro ship with silicone tips that fit inside the ears, but people who prefer the tighter or more comfortable fit of foam have been modding their earbuds to add a foam layer. That's no longer necessary, as well-known earphone tips company Comply is now shipping its foam tips that are compatible with AirPods Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We...
Read Full Article71 comments

Apple Releases watchOS 6.2.5 With ECG App in Saudi Arabia, New Pride Watch Faces

Monday May 18, 2020 12:11 pm PDT by
Apple today released watchOS 6.2.5, the eighth update to the watchOS 6 operating system that's designed to run on modern Apple Watch models. watchOS 6.2.5 comes over a month after the release of watchOS 6.2.1, an update that introduced a FaceTime bug fix. Image via Reddit watchOS 6.2.5 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to ...
Read Full Article79 comments