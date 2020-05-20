FileMaker 19 for macOS Launches With Support for Third-Party Libraries

Apple subsidiary Claris today announced the launch of FileMaker 19, marking the debut of its first open platform for developers to build custom apps that leverage JavaScript integrations, drag-and-drop add-ons, AI through Core ML, and more.



Claris says that with FileMaker 19, developers are able to be more productive and businesses are able to leverage Claris' global community of developers, add-on marketplace, and existing developer resources to collaboratively solve complex digital programs.



FileMaker 19 includes access to plug-and-play add-ons, JavaScript libraries, and more, as outlined by Claris:

FileMaker 19 enables Claris' global developer community to use the platform they already know to deliver powerful custom apps to more than 1.3 million active users faster than ever before. With FileMaker 19, developers can:

Create in a snap with plug-and-play add-ons -- Use add-ons like Kanban boards and photo galleries to snap together robust apps faster than ever before, or leverage JavaScript, web services, native FileMaker code and more to create sharable add-ons to sell in the Claris Marketplace.

-- Use add-ons like Kanban boards and photo galleries to snap together robust apps faster than ever before, or leverage JavaScript, web services, native FileMaker code and more to create sharable add-ons to sell in the Claris Marketplace. Use readily-available JavaScript libraries -- Use readily-available JavaScript libraries or create custom code to directly embed maps, animated graphics, data visualization, and more into their apps.

-- Use readily-available JavaScript libraries or create custom code to directly embed maps, animated graphics, data visualization, and more into their apps. Build smarter apps -- Enable rich user experiences with Core ML machine learning models, support for Siri Shortcuts, and NFC (near field communication) tag reading. Unlock the potential of data with image classification, sentiment analysis, object detection and more.

-- Enable rich user experiences with Core ML machine learning models, support for Siri Shortcuts, and NFC (near field communication) tag reading. Unlock the potential of data with image classification, sentiment analysis, object detection and more. Create directly in the cloud -- Fast track app deployment by creating apps directly in FileMaker Cloud, skipping the multi-step configuration process and making apps instantly sharable.

-- Fast track app deployment by creating apps directly in FileMaker Cloud, skipping the multi-step configuration process and making apps instantly sharable. Host where you want -- In addition to Mac and Windows, FileMaker Server can now be hosted on Linux, an industry standard OS, for high availability and reliability.

Pricing on FileMaker 19 begins at $19 per month per user, and the software can be purchased from the Claris website.