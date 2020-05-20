Deals: Save $300 on Apple's 16-Inch MacBook Pro, Starting at $2,099 for the 512GB Model

A fresh set of discounts on the 16-inch MacBook Pro have returned today, with low prices on both the 512GB and 1TB models of Apple's high-end notebook. The sales today can be found across numerous retailers, including Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and Tiger Direct.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro (2.6 GHz 6-Core, 16GB RAM) is on sale for $2,099.00, down from $2,399.00. This $300 discount is a sale we've tracked a few times since the notebook's launch last year, and it represents the lowest price we've ever tracked for a new model. It's available at Amazon, B&H Photo, and Tiger Direct.

The 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro (2.3 GHz 8-Core, 16GB RAM) is on sale for $2,499.00, down from $2,799.00. This is another sale that we've seen often throughout the past few months, and it's now expanded across more retailers, remaining the best price on this model. You can find the $300 discount on Amazon, Adorama, and B&H Photo.

As one final note, there is a small sale on a new 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2020 on Amazon. You can get the 512GB notebook (1.4 GHz, 8GB RAM) for $1,444.94, down from $1,499.00 ($54 off). You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.