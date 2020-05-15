Guides
MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Classicbot Plush or Classicbot OS 2.0 Toy

by

For this week's giveaway we've teamed up with designer Philip Lee of Classicbot to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win either a Classicbot Plush or a Classicbot Classic OS 2.0, both of which are designed to look like the Macintosh Classic sold by Apple in the early 1990s.


Lee makes a range of cute Apple-themed toys and products that are perfect for any Apple collector. Priced at $67, the 12-inch Classicbot Plush is highly detailed and has been carefully embroidered with Classic Macintosh details. Each one is made by hand in a small studio.


The plush, which is made from a super soft, huggable fabric, features articulated arms that can be put into different positions. The Classicbot Plush ships with six velcro-backed pixel pieces that can be arranged in a multitude of ways to form different facial expressions.


Along with the plush Classicbot, the Classicbot store also offers Classicbot Classic toys, including the new Classicbot OS 2.0 that's part of this week's ‌giveaway‌. The Classicbot OS 2.0 isn't on the Classicbot website yet, and it is a new variant of the Classicbot that features a vintage desktop interface on the monitor rather than a face.


The Classicbot OS 2.0's vintage desktop has highly detailed icons that are meant to resemble the icons on the original Macintosh Classic. Priced at $31, the Classicbot has a body that resembles Apple's classic Mac, along with movable arms and legs so that it can be put into different poses.


It comes with a tiny mouse and font suitcase, and the whole toy has impressive detail because of the precise injection molding technique used to create it. Each part of the Classic Macintosh is included, like the floppy disk drive, vents, buttons, back ports, and more.


The Classicbot Classic OS 2.0 measures in at 10cm tall and the arms and legs, which are attached magnetically, can be removed.

We have two of the Classicbot Plush and five of the Classicbot Classic OS 2.0 to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Classicbot Giveaway
The contest will run from today (May 15) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on May 22. The winners will be chosen randomly on May 22 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

