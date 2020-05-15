Apple TV+ Show 'Mythic Quest' Airing Special Episode Shot on iPhones

Apple's "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" TV series will air a special episode on May 22 that was created using iPhones, according to a YouTube video released today on the Apple TV+ channel. The special, which will be titled "Mythic Quest: Quarantine," was remotely written, edited, and filmed with iPhones by the cast and crew.

"Mythic Quest" has already aired its entire first season, so this will be a standalone half-hour episode that features the Mythic Quest game development team being forced to work remotely over Zoom calls because of the quarantine.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter and other media outlets, show creator and star Rob McElhenney said the "Mythic Quest" crew was able to film the new episode in just a couple of days.

Lots of workplaces are figuring out this whole working-from-home thing, and the gaming industry is no different. Virtual meetings are a new and special kind of hell, so I think people will relate. Yes, we've all had low points, but there have also been incredible moments of triumph and we wanted to celebrate that. We needed to shoot this episode fast without sacrificing quality. Thankfully, we're living in a time when everyone's got a camera in their pocket. Having an iPhone coupled with the ingenuity of our crew, allowed us to make this unique piece of television in just days. We hope people enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it.

Apple has already renewed "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" for a second season, which will presumably air sometime next year. Filming on many shows is on hiatus right now due to shelter-in-place orders, but some TV shows have found ways to film remotely as the "Mythic Quest" team did.

Most of Apple's shows that are available have wrapped up, but next week, on May 29, animated series "Central Park" will premiere. "Central Park" was created by Loren Bouchard, creator of Bob's Burgers.