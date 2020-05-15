Apple Glasses Could Be Unveiled in Mid 2021 and Made Available to Order in 2022

Apple plans to introduce its widely rumored augmented reality glasses in March or June of 2021, according to leaker Jon Prosser.



Yesterday, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the Apple Glasses will launch in 2022 at the earliest, so it is possible that Apple unveils the glasses in 2021 and releases them in 2022. This would be consistent with the original Apple Watch, which was previewed in September 2014 and launched in April 2015. Apple also introduced the HomePod in June 2017 and launched the speaker in February 2018.

A lengthy gap between Apple announcing and shipping the glasses could provide developers with time to create apps and experiences for the augmented reality platform, provided that an SDK is released in advance. An early announcement can also help to prevent leaks, although Prosser claims that he will be showing off a prototype of the glasses soon.

Keep in mind that Apple is rumored to be working on two separate head-worn augmented reality products, including a bulkier headset and sleeker glasses. The headset is expected to launch prior to the glasses, so there could be some confusion between the products. In any case, it does not sound like either product is imminent, so the wait continues.