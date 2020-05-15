Guides
Exposure Notifications

Apple in the iOS 13.5 beta introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
FaceTime
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

AirPods Studio
Fall 2020

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that could launch this fall for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

Foldable iPhone
Apple Glasses Could Be Unveiled in Mid 2021 and Made Available to Order in 2022

by

Apple plans to introduce its widely rumored augmented reality glasses in March or June of 2021, according to leaker Jon Prosser.


Yesterday, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the Apple Glasses will launch in 2022 at the earliest, so it is possible that Apple unveils the glasses in 2021 and releases them in 2022. This would be consistent with the original Apple Watch, which was previewed in September 2014 and launched in April 2015. Apple also introduced the HomePod in June 2017 and launched the speaker in February 2018.

A lengthy gap between Apple announcing and shipping the glasses could provide developers with time to create apps and experiences for the augmented reality platform, provided that an SDK is released in advance. An early announcement can also help to prevent leaks, although Prosser claims that he will be showing off a prototype of the glasses soon.

Keep in mind that Apple is rumored to be working on two separate head-worn augmented reality products, including a bulkier headset and sleeker glasses. The headset is expected to launch prior to the glasses, so there could be some confusion between the products. In any case, it does not sound like either product is imminent, so the wait continues.

Avatar
djcerla
31 minutes ago at 06:45 am
OK, so by 2030 we’ll all be gesticulating like crazy men.

Luckily, in Italy we’re already used to.
Avatar
omglolbbq
39 minutes ago at 06:37 am


I expect it to be an AirPower situation, where they show the product off on stage then (hopefully) release is like a year later (which will give developers a chance to actually make it a useful product).

But developers didn’t have to do a thing with AirPower?
Avatar
Scottsoapbox
37 minutes ago at 06:39 am
This seems contrary to the idea that we're already getting too much screen time.
Avatar
DotCom2
34 minutes ago at 06:42 am
How would these work for people who actually wear glasses to begin with?
Avatar
jmh600cbr
29 minutes ago at 06:47 am
Will this support prescription?
Avatar
boss.king
29 minutes ago at 06:47 am


Probably have to use contact lens.

Why wouldn't they just use prescription lenses?
