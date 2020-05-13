Apple Policy Exec Cynthia Hogan Departs Company

Apple's vice president for public policy and government affairs, Cynthia Hogan, has resigned from the company, reports Axios. Hogan will be leaving Apple next month after recently being selected as one of the members of Joe Biden's vice presidential selection committee.

Hogan joined Apple back in April 2016 to head its Washington D.C. office under Apple's environmental, policy, and social initiatives chief Lisa Jackson.

Prior to joining Apple, Hogan was a top lobbyist for the National Football League, and before that, she served as Joe Biden's counsel when he was Vice President of the United States under President Barack Obama.

Hogan was seen as a key hire for Apple in its ongoing debate with the U.S. government over encryption and national security.