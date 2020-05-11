HomePod Now Available for Sale in India

After announcing back in late January that the HomePod would be coming soon to India, the company today began sending out emails to customers letting them know that the Siri-powered smart speaker is now available.



Apple's HomePod page in India now has a "Buy" button, although with the company not yet operating its own online storefront in the country, the button redirects to a search tool for local and online resellers. We're not yet seeing ‌HomePod‌ stock at major retail partners Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Paytm, but presumably listings should be popping up shortly.

‌HomePod‌ is priced at ₹19,900 in India, which is equivalent to about $263 in the United States. That is roughly 10 percent below the normal $299 price in Apple's home country, although we have been seeing some deals as low as $199 in recent weeks.

Siri support for an Indian localization of English was added to the ‌HomePod‌ with software version 13.3.1 back in late January.

(Thanks, Anmol and Karamjot!)