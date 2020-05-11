Deals: Woot Discounts Refurbished iPhone 8 and 8 Plus Devices From $200

Woot's newest refurbished sale is focusing on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus today, offering sale prices from $199.99 for the 64GB iPhone 8. The 256GB iPhone 8 is also available, priced at $229.99.

For the iPhone 8 Plus, prices start at $299.99 for the 64GB smartphone and rise to $349.99 for the 256GB model. Across the board, the iPhone 8 family is available in Space Gray, Silver, Gold, and (Product) Red, although some colors have already begun selling out on Woot.

All iPhone 8 devices have been inspected and are expected to have a moderate level of wear and tear. According to Woot, this means the smartphones may have scratches, dents, and dings, but outside of their physical appearance, they have been tested to be in full working condition.

Each of these smartphones also come with a 90 day Woot limited warranty, so be sure to visit Woot before the sale expires later tonight. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.