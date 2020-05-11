Deals: Woot Discounts Refurbished iPhone 8 and 8 Plus Devices From $200

Woot's newest refurbished sale is focusing on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus today, offering sale prices from $199.99 for the 64GB iPhone 8. The 256GB iPhone 8 is also available, priced at $229.99.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
For the iPhone 8 Plus, prices start at $299.99 for the 64GB smartphone and rise to $349.99 for the 256GB model. Across the board, the iPhone 8 family is available in Space Gray, Silver, Gold, and (Product) Red, although some colors have already begun selling out on Woot.
All iPhone 8 devices have been inspected and are expected to have a moderate level of wear and tear. According to Woot, this means the smartphones may have scratches, dents, and dings, but outside of their physical appearance, they have been tested to be in full working condition.
Each of these smartphones also come with a 90 day Woot limited warranty, so be sure to visit Woot before the sale expires later tonight. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
Top Stories
A nationwide class action lawsuit filed against Apple in Northern California court this week accuses the company of knowingly concealing a defect with a display-related flex cable on recent 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models.
As discovered by repair website iFixit last year, some MacBook Pro models released in 2016 and 2017 have experienced issues with uneven backlighting caused by a...
Multiple rumors have indicated that Apple is working on a refreshed version of the Apple TV, and today, leaker Jon Prosser said that an updated 4K Apple TV model is "ready to ship."
According to Prosser, the Apple TV 4K will feature an A12X chip and 64 or 128GB storage options. The new Apple TV 4K could "drop any time," but Prosser does not know details on a specific launch date.
Signs of ...
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, upgrading the previous firmware, version 2C54 or 2B588, to the new firmware, 2D15.
There is no word on what's new in the refreshed firmware at this time, though there have been some complaints from AirPods Pro users about Active Noise Cancellation issues with the prior firmware.
There's no clear cut way to upgrade the...
Amazon is taking up to $100 off the Apple Watch Series 5 this week, with prices starting at $299.99 for the 40mm GPS models. Only the Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band is available at this price. If you order today, the Apple Watch should arrive sometime next week.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
This week saw a couple of big announcements, led by the launch of an update for the 13-inch MacBook Pro line. Most notably, the update brought the improved Magic Keyboard previously introduced on its 16-inch sibling and the MacBook Air, with high-end models also receiving updated processors.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The second significant announcement this...
Apple's next-generation Apple Watch and watchOS 7 will focus on new mental health capabilities, according to leaker Jon Prosser who recently spoke on the Geared Up podcast. The mention of new Apple Watch features comes towards the end of the podcast.
The next-generation version of the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 6, has been rumored to include a blood oxygen sensor, which Prosser says ...
iFixit hasn't yet done a full teardown of the new Magic Keyboard designed for the new iPad Pro models, but the repair site today partnered with x-ray company Creative Electron to create Magic Keyboard x-rays that give us a view of just what's inside.
The Magic Keyboard uses scissor switch keys instead of butterfly keys, which have now been effectively eliminated from Apple's product lineup....
In recent months, some AirPods Pro users have been complaining about reduced noise cancellation and crackling or static sounds, particularly since the release of firmware version 2B588 for the earphones in November.
As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple has now addressed these potential issues in two support documents here and here, providing affected users with troubleshooting advice.
For users...
Apple's plan to release an updated version of AirPods later this year has been delayed due to the global health crisis, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.
This lines up with a recent report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that mass production of third-generation AirPods will begin in the first half of 2021, followed by mass production of second-generation AirPods Pro between the...
iPhone 12 Pro may contain a 120Hz ProMotion Display, a 3x rear camera zoom, and improved Face ID, according to unreliable leaker Max Weinbach, who shared his information with YouTube channel EverythingApplePro.
Weinbach suggests that iPhone 12 Pro, rumored to come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, will feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as currently seen on iPad Pro. The new...