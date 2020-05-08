Day One Journaling App Update Adds iPad Trackpad Support, New Day View, and More

Popular journaling app Day One today updated to version 4.13, adding support for trackpad navigation on iPad, a new Day View interface, and other improvements.
This release comes after the launch of iOS and iPadOS 13.4, which added support for trackpads and mice on iPad.
After updating, Day One users on iPad can use various trackpad actions to interact with the app, including two-finger swipe down to dismiss, and two-finger horizontal swipe to open and close the journal drawer.
The new Day View offers quicker access to daily entries by tapping on or clicking dates in the calendar or the timeline.
Also in this update, Daily Reminders now include additional information like the number of photos taken and locations visited on a given day, and the Settings pages now provide links to Day One feature documents.
Elsewhere, several bugs have been fixed, including one that caused video thumbnails not to display in the media timeline, and one that prevented photos in the activity feed from showing location or calendar events.
Day One is a free download for iPhone and iPad from the App Store with in-app purchases for premium features. [Direct Link]
