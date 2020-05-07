Deals: Get a $15 Target Gift Card When You Purchase a $100 iTunes Gift Card

Target this week is offering its shoppers a chance to get a $15 Target gift card when they buy a $100 App Store and iTunes e-gift card. This sale will last through Saturday, May 9, and only one gift card can be purchased per guest.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Target. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
While this isn't a straight cash discount on the iTunes gift card, it should be worth it for any Target shoppers who have been running low on iTunes credit, given that it's been a while since we've seen the typical 15 percent sale on these gift cards.
For those interested, head to Target and add the $100 App Store and iTunes gift card to your cart. Once at the checkout screen, Target will automatically apply the $15 gift card promotion to your transaction.
Once you've placed the order, you'll receive a few emails (within four hours): one detailing the code for your iTunes gift card and one for your promotional $15 Target gift card information. As with most Target orders, if you have a RedCard you can also save an additional 5 percent on the iTunes gift card.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
