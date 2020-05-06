Deals: AT&T Joins Verizon With Discount on AirPods Pro, Priced at $224 ($25 Off)

AT&T is now joining in on Verizon's ongoing AirPods Pro offer, with a slightly better deal for the wireless headphones. On AT&T's online store, you can get the AirPods Pro at $224.00, down from $249.00. That's $0.99 cheaper than Verizon's deal.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with AT&T. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The sale at AT&T will last until May 20 and it's only available online. AT&T supports 14-day returns, and has a limit of four AirPods Pro per customer. You also won't be able to combine this $25 off sale with any other discounts or offers on AT&T's website.

Additionally, AT&T is having an sale that's taking 20 percent off select accessories, so be sure to head to the carrier's online store to browse the full sale. We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.