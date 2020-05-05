Firefox 76 Now Available on Mac With Improved Password Management Features

Mozilla today released the latest version of its Firefox browser, Firefox 76, which includes password management updates, picture-in-picture support, better Zoom integration, and more.



The new Firefox update includes improvements for Firefox Lockwise, which offers built-in password management features much like Safari to protect saved passwords.

Firefox Lockwise will require a device's account password before allowing a saved password to be copied, and it will let users know if a website breach has occurred that compromises a login and password.

It also provides an alert for vulnerable passwords, which are passwords used for more than one site. The password generating feature that creates random passwords has also been rolled out to more sites.

The update includes picture-in-picture functionality, allowing users to watch video in a small window even when browsing other sites, and it supports Audio Worklets, so Firefox users can join Zoom calls in the Firefox browser without the need for additional downloads.

Firefox 76 is available as of today and can be downloaded from the Firefox website. Current Firefox users can upgrade from within the browser.