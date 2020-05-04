Deals: First Discounts Hit New 13-Inch MacBook Pro at Expercom

Expercom today has introduced the first set of discounts on Apple's just-announced 13-inch MacBook Pro. These sales include Apple's base models and custom configurations, and there are a few discounts on AppleCare+ as well.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Expercom. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The new MacBook Pro models have an updated Magic Keyboard, up to 80 percent faster graphics performance, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 4TB of storage, and faster 10th generation Intel processor options. Below you'll find the three base configurations of the notebook at Expercom.

There are also numerous custom configurations on sale at Expercom, with up to $131 off these devices. For example, you can get the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 10th generation processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD for $2,278.39, down from $2,399.00. Visit Expercom's 13-inch MacBook Pro page to browse the full extent of the discounts.

Expercom expects to ship the new MacBook Pro models within one to two weeks. You can also choose to add AppleCare+ onto your purchase at $199.

