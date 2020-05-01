Nanoleaf Now Taking Limited Pre-Orders for Hexagon-Shaped Smart Lighting Panels

Nanoleaf has been working on new hexagon-shaped lighting panels to add to its triangle and square-shaped lighting panel options, and the Hexagons are now available for limited pre-orders.



Customers who signed up to be notified when the Hexagons became available were this week sent emails allowing them to place a pre-order. Pre-orders are set to open for everyone on Friday, May 15, and the Hexagons will be available for regular purchase towards the end of June.



The Nanoleaf Hexagons are the first panels that are part of Nanoleaf's new Shapes line, which will feature shape interconnectivity.



Like the Nanoleaf Canvas and Aurora, the Hexagons can be tiled together to create unique patterns using a small number of lights or multiple packs of light panels. The panels are designed to attach to the wall in an interlocking pattern using adhesive.



The lights can be controlled with Scenes in the Nanoleaf app, and a Rhythm option lets the lights shift based on the music that's playing. As with the Nanoleaf Canvas, the Hexagons are touch-enabled and will change colors when touched, allowing for games and other interactions.



More information about the Hexagons can be found on the Nanoleaf website.