Apple Inks Deal With 'Desperate Housewives' Veteran Annie Weisman for Apple TV+ Content

Apple has signed a two-year content creation deal with writer and producer Annie Weisman, who has worked on "Desperate Housewives" and is the creator of upcoming Apple TV+ show "Physical," reports Deadline.



"Physical," which stars Rose Byrne, is a dramedy set in 1980s Southern California. Byrne plays a quietly tortured housewife who gets into the world of aerobics. Weisman is showrunner on "Physical" and she will also work on other projects exclusively for ‌Apple TV‌+.

Prior to inking a deal with Apple, Weisman was at Universal TV. In addition to "Desperate Housewives," she also worked on "Almost Family," "The Path," "Suburgatory," and "About a Boy."

Apple has signed similar content creation deals with a number of high-profile writers and producers, including Alfonso Cuaron, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg, Justin Lin, and more. Details on Apple's content deals and shows that are in the works can be found in our Apple TV Shows guide.