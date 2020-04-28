MacRumors
All >
Guides
iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020

In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.

iOS 13 Battery Tips
FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13- or 14-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Deals: Anker's 'Stay Smart At Home' Event Offers Up to 48% Off USB-C Cables, Portable Batteries, and More

Tuesday April 28, 2020 6:37 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard

This week, Anker's newest accessory discount event is being hosted on Anker.com instead of on Amazon. The company is calling its sale the "Stay Smart At Home" event, offering up to 48 percent off wall chargers, cables, hubs, wireless chargers, and portable batteries.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

One of the highlights in the sale is the PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh portable battery at $20.00, down from $26.99. You can also double the battery capacity and opt for the PowerCore 20,100 mAh model for $32.01, down from $45.99. We've rounded up many of the deals below, but be sure to head to Anker.com for the full list of products on sale right now.

Wall Chargers

Cables

Hubs

Wireless Chargers

Portable Chargers

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Stories

Top Stories: iPhone SE and Magic Keyboard Launches, AirPods and 23-Inch iMac Rumors, and More

Saturday April 25, 2020 6:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff
While the iPhone SE and Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro making their way into customers' hands were the biggest news this week, we also saw a ton of rumors about Apple's upcoming product line. Confusion about Apple's plans for its AirPods lineup continues to reign, with conflicting rumors on models and timing, while we also saw some new rumors about a 23-inch iMac and an 11-inch iPad coming...
Read Full Article18 comments

iFixit Details Which Parts Can Be Swapped Between the iPhone 8 and iPhone SE

Sunday April 26, 2020 3:46 pm PDT by Frank McShan
iFixit today shared a new report detailing which parts from the new iPhone SE can be replaced with those from the iPhone 8. This comes just days after a teardown video shared on Thursday by a Chinese YouTuber also highlighted many of the similarities between the two devices. iPhone 8 (left) and the new iPhone SE (right) via iFixit The report mentions that the 2020 iPhone SE's cameras, SIM...
Read Full Article52 comments

Hands-On With the New Low-Cost 2020 iPhone SE

Friday April 24, 2020 2:33 pm PDT by Juli Clover
The iPhone SE had its official launch day today, with the first orders arriving to customers this morning. We picked up one of the new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone SE models and checked out the design and features in our latest YouTube video, which is worth watching if you're thinking of making an upgrade from an older iPhone. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Despite the...
Read Full Article83 comments

Teardown Video Compares New iPhone SE to iPhone 8

Thursday April 23, 2020 5:24 pm PDT by Juli Clover
When it comes to design, the iPhone SE is identical to the iPhone 8, featuring a 4.7-inch LCD display, thick top and bottom bezels, a single-lens rear camera, and a Touch ID Home button. Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 8 also looks a lot like the iPhone SE inside, as detailed in a teardown video by a Chinese YouTuber who has one of the devices on hand. The video, which has subtitles, was shared...
Read Full Article147 comments

iPhone SE Teardown: 3D Touch Chip Removed, iPhone 8 Camera Sensor, and More

Monday April 27, 2020 6:41 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
iFixit has published its full teardown of the new iPhone SE, confirming that the device has many similar or identical components as the iPhone 8, including the display, battery, cameras, Taptic Engine, SIM tray, and more. The new iPhone SE appears to have the same 12-megapixel rear camera sensor as the iPhone 8, with the benefit of the A13 chip's improved image signal processor, as Rene...
Read Full Article78 comments

PSA: New Character Bug in Messages Causing iOS Devices to Crash [Updated]

Thursday April 23, 2020 1:15 pm PDT by Juli Clover
There appears to be a new character-linked bug in Messages, Mail, and other apps that can cause the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch to crash when receiving a specific string of characters. Image from Twitter In this particular case, the character string involves the Italian flag emoji along with characters in the Sindhi language, and it appears the system crash happens when an incoming...
Read Full Article69 comments

Report Revives Rumors of 5G iPhone With Under-Display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner

Monday April 27, 2020 3:21 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Economic Daily News on Monday revived rumors that this year's 5G iPhone will feature under-display fingerprint scanner technology. According to a machine translation of EDN's Chinese-language report, touch panel maker GIS, OLED display maker BOE and Qualcomm are collaborating on the ultrasonic technology, which could feature in at least one of the high-end models in Apple's 5G iPhone...
Read Full Article116 comments

Kuo: Mass Production on Third-Gen AirPods Starting in First Half of 2021, Design Unchanged But New Internals [Updated]

Thursday April 23, 2020 9:57 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple is working on third-generation AirPods that will go into mass production during the first half of 2021, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to investors today. The new AirPods will adopt the System-in-Package used for the AirPods Pro, replacing the rigid-flex PCB+SMT design of the second-generation AirPods. Kuo says that these internal updates will be the biggest change to the...
Read Full Article47 comments

Germany Now Favors Apple-Google Contact Tracing API Over Home-Grown Solution

Monday April 27, 2020 1:55 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Germany said on Sunday it will use Apple and Google's decentralized contact tracing API, reversing course on its original intention to use its own solution to track the spread of coronavirus. Last week, the German government said it would use its own home-grown technology for smartphone-based tracing of infections, based on a design that would hold personal data on a central server....
Read Full Article117 comments

Gurman: Redesigned iMac, Smaller HomePod, New Apple TV, and More Coming This Year

Wednesday April 22, 2020 5:43 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman recently took questions from followers on Periscope about Apple's product roadmap. Gurman's sources are usually very reliable, and the journalist is known for breaking Apple stories, so we took it as an opportunity to summarize his current expectations of the company in the near term. Unsurprisingly, many viewers asked Gurman about the so-called...
Read Full Article106 comments
Mac RumorsMac Rumors

 

MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

Advertise on MacRumors


Our Staff

Arnold Kim
Editorial Director
EmailTwitter
Eric Slivka
Editor in Chief
EmailTwitter
Juli Clover
Senior Editor
EmailTwitter
Joe Rossignol
Editor
EmailTwitter
Marianne Schultz
Editor
EmailTwitter
Dan Barbera
Video Content Producer
EmailTwitter
Ryan Barrieau
Graphic Designer
EmailTwitter
Mitchel Broussard
Editor
EmailTwitterGoogle+
Tim Hardwick
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Chris Jenkins
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Steve Moser
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter

Links

Touch Arcade
‘Kingdom Two Crowns’ from Raw Fury Has Finally Arrived on iOS and Android as a Premium Release
Yak & Co’s Apple Arcade Puzzle Adventure ‘Down in Bermuda’ Updated with New Lava Island Expansion
New Game+ and “Arachnophobia Mode” Arrive for Stellar Action Game ‘Grimvalor’
SwitchArcade Round-Up: Mini-Views Including ‘Damaged in Transit’, ‘Galaxy Warfighter’, and More, the Latest Sales Featuring ‘Wild Guns Reloaded’
Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Marvel Future Fight’, ‘Mario Kart Tour’, ‘Star Traders: Frontiers’, ‘Another Eden’, and More
Ahead of Its Release in June, Bandai Namco Entertainment Just Revealed the Final Trailer for ‘Tales of Crestoria’
Dragalia Lost’s New Major Update Is Now Live with the Newest ‘Fire Emblem’ Event Finally Revealed for This Week
Light Injections – The TouchArcade Show #443
YouTube
2020 iPhone SE: Should You Buy It?
Apple Music on Samsung Smart TVs Hands-On!
Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Hands-On!
Logitech Combo Touch: A "Magic Keyboard" Accessory for iPad Air!
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
Copyright © 2000-2020 MacRumors.com, LLC.
Privacy / DMCA contact / Affiliate and FTC Disclosure
[ Featured On/Off ] [ Full Articles On/Off ] [ Fluid | Fluid HD ] [ Auto | Light | Dark ]