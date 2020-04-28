Deals: Anker's 'Stay Smart At Home' Event Offers Up to 48% Off USB-C Cables, Portable Batteries, and More

This week, Anker's newest accessory discount event is being hosted on Anker.com instead of on Amazon. The company is calling its sale the "Stay Smart At Home" event, offering up to 48 percent off wall chargers, cables, hubs, wireless chargers, and portable batteries.
One of the highlights in the sale is the PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh portable battery at $20.00, down from $26.99. You can also double the battery capacity and opt for the PowerCore 20,100 mAh model for $32.01, down from $45.99. We've rounded up many of the deals below, but be sure to head to Anker.com for the full list of products on sale right now.
Wall Chargers
- PowerPort Mini 2-pack - $11.56 with code ANKERPMN, down from $13.99
- PowerPort III Nano - $15.29 with code ANKERPPNA, down from $17.99
- PowerStrip Pad - $28.79 with code ANKERPS7, down from $35.99
- PowerPort Strip - $39.99 with code ANKERPS6, down from $49.99
Cables
- PowerLine III USB-C to USB-C Cable - $12.99 with code AK532PL3C, down from $17.99
- PowerLine III Lightning Cable - $12.99 with code AKPL3AL6, down from $15.99
Hubs
- 5-in-1 USB-C Hub - $20.39 with code AKHUB8334, down from $23.99
- 7-in-1 USB-C Hub - $33.99 with code AKHUB8352, down from $39.99
Wireless Chargers
- PowerWave 7.5 Stand - $23.99 with code EDMA2521, down from $29.99
- USB-C Wireless Charger - $25.99 with code SDAKB252, down from $49.99
Portable Chargers
- PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh - $20.00 with code WRG9NYZB, down from $26.99
- PowerCore 20,100 mAh - $32.01 with code OPJV6E5U, down from $45.99
- PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh + PowerPort III Nano - $35.99 with code U8QB24TF, down from $49.99
