Deals: Anker's 'Stay Smart At Home' Event Offers Up to 48% Off USB-C Cables, Portable Batteries, and More

This week, Anker's newest accessory discount event is being hosted on Anker.com instead of on Amazon. The company is calling its sale the "Stay Smart At Home" event, offering up to 48 percent off wall chargers, cables, hubs, wireless chargers, and portable batteries.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

One of the highlights in the sale is the PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh portable battery at $20.00, down from $26.99. You can also double the battery capacity and opt for the PowerCore 20,100 mAh model for $32.01, down from $45.99. We've rounded up many of the deals below, but be sure to head to Anker.com for the full list of products on sale right now.

Wall Chargers



Cables



Hubs



Wireless Chargers



PowerWave 7.5 Stand - $23.99 with code EDMA2521, down from $29.99

USB-C Wireless Charger - $25.99 with code SDAKB252, down from $49.99

Portable Chargers



