Deals: Apple's HomePod on Sale for $204.99 at OWC ($94 Off)

OWC is still discounting Apple's HomePod this week, offering the White HomePod for $204.99 and the Space Gray HomePod for $207.99. This is the current best discount on a new HomePod ($91-$94 off), and the next best price you'll find is at B&H Photo for $279.95.
OWC's HomePods are new and come in non-retail packaging, meaning you'll receive them in a nondescript box instead of Apple's official packaging. These HomePods are covered under one year of OWC's Fulfilled Limited Warranty instead of Apple's warranty coverage. Both colors of the HomePod are in stock and available to ship today. Free shipping is available with an estimated five to eight business days for the delivery, depending upon your location.
Besides the HomePod, OWC is currently running a sale on refurbished models of the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, Mac mini, and more. These computers all include a 14-day return policy, free shipping, and Parallels Desktop Pro Edition for $19 (originally $99.99). The retailer fully inspects each device, and ensures that they will perform reliably even in refurbished condition.
We track the best deals on HomePod every week, so be sure to bookmark our guide if you're on the hunt for solid HomePod discounts.
