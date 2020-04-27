Deals: Save Up to $55 on the 2020 iPad Pro, Starting at $849 for 256GB Wi-Fi

New discounts on the 2020 iPad Pro have appeared online this week, offering about $50 in savings on Amazon and other retailers. Since these iPad Pro models just launched last month, deeper discounts haven't yet appeared, but these are solid sales for anyone shopping for the latest iPad Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To start, the 512GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro is $1,043.94, down from $1,099.00. This $55 sale is the lowest we've seen so far on this model, and it's being sold by Expercom on Amazon. The iPad Pro is estimated to be delivered between May 4 and May 6, with the usual discounts for Prime members.

The 256GB model with Wi-Fi is also on sale at Tiger Direct, priced at $849.00, down from $899.00. This is another low price that's beating retailers like Amazon and B&H Photo. Tiger Direct is an Apple reseller that integrated with MacMall recently, providing solid discounts on iPads, Macs, and more.

If you're looking for a larger display, the 128GB cellular 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2020 is on sale for $1,099.00, down from $1,149.00 on Amazon. This is the first time Amazon has discounted this model, and it's the best price available online this week.

Although it's slightly less of a discount, the 512GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also on sale, priced at $1,264.96. Originally priced at $1,299.00, this $34 discount is still the best markdown you'll find among the major Apple resellers online right now.

