MacRumors Giveaway: Win a 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for Apple's Macs From Choetech

Priced at under $30, Choetech's USB-C hub plugs into two of the ports on a ‌MacBook Air‌ or a ‌MacBook Pro‌, adding port options that are no longer available on Apple's notebooks.

The 7-in-1 USB-C Hub features a Thunderbolt 3 port that supports power input up to 100W, offering up to 87W of passthrough charging while also supporting connected peripherals, up to 40Gb/s data transfer speeds, and the option to connect up to a 5K display at 60Hz.



It also features a 4K HDMI port that supports 4K displays, a USB-C port (for data transfer), two USB-A ports, a microSD card reader, and an SD card reader.



The hub has a simple design, plugging into the side of a ‌MacBook Air‌ or ‌MacBook Pro‌. It's made from a silver gray aluminum that is meant to match Apple's notebooks. The hub weighs 1.4 ounces and tucks neatly into a backpack or bag, so it works while on the go or at a desk at home.

According to Choetech, the USB-C hub is compatible with the 2016 and later ‌MacBook Pro‌ and the 2018 and 2019 ‌MacBook Air‌ models.



