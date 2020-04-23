Deals: Refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 Models Discounted From $280 in Woot's New Flash Sale

Woot's latest flash sale is focusing on refurbished models of the Apple Watch Series 4, available in both 40mm and 44mm sizes. These discounts are only for Wi-Fi models of the Apple Watch Series 4, as cellular models have sold out quickly at Woot.

40mm models are priced at $279.99, and you can get them in a Rose Gold case color with Pink Sport Band, or Silver case with White Sport Band. All of these models of the Apple Watch Series 4 come with 16GB of internal storage, which you can use to store music on the wearable.

44mm models are priced at $299.99, and they come in both previously mentioned colorways as well as in a Space Gray aluminum case with a Black Sport Band. Because Woot is owned by Amazon, Prime members can get free shipping if they purchase one of these Series 4 models today.

These refurbished Apple Watch models are expected to have a moderate level of wear and tear, which may include scratches, dents, and dings. Woot promises that outside of their physical appearance, they have been tested to be in full working condition.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.