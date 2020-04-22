Apple Environment VP Lisa Jackson Speaks About Apple's Renewable Energy Efforts in Earth Day Live Series

Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson today participated in the Earth Day Live series on Twitch, where she talked about Apple's environmental efforts.

Jackson started things off by speaking a bit about her background and what inspired her to advocate for the environment and join the EPA prior to taking on her current role at Apple.

Before coming to Apple, I led the Environmental Protection Agency under President Obama. But long before that, I was an 8-year-old girl who saw my neighbors in New Orleans battling illness caused by chemical plants in our backyard. A girl who in 1970, wrote a letter to President Nixon imploring him to do something to protect the health of the people and the environment. That same year, we celebrated Earth Day in the U.S. for the very first time. And by the end of 1970, the EPA had officially opened its doors. At the time, I had no idea I'd go on to work at the EPA and one day lead it, but I did know that at the heart of my concern for the planet was the health of people. Communities, families, people who deserve a healthy place to live, clean water to drink, and clean air to breathe.

Jackson went on to explain that every individual, business, and organization must take action to address climate change. "Policy is one solution, innovation is another," she said before delving into Apple's environmental efforts.

As Apple has said many times in the past, all of its facilities worldwide are run on renewable energy, and it has a program to help suppliers transition to 100 percent renewable energy as well. Apple has also been focusing heavily on using recycled materials in its products, with an ultimate goal of a closed-loop supply chain that relies solely on recycled materials and does not require minerals mined from the earth.

Jackson wrapped up her appearance with an inspiring message for up and coming environmental advocates.

On this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we have much to be proud of, much to hope for, and much more to accomplish. Today's eight year olds are facing even greater challenges, but they also know a thing or two about the urgent work that lies ahead and that the health of our planet and our neighbors is a cause worth fighting for.

Jackson's full appearance can be watched on Twitch. To celebrate Earth Day, Apple is also highlighting Earth Day related apps in the App Store, but as stores are closed there are no retail store decorations nor is there an Apple Watch activity badge to earn.