Deals: Apple's 2020 256GB MacBook Air Discounted to $949 on Amazon

Today you can get the new 13-inch MacBook Air for $949.00 at Amazon, down from $999.00. This $50 deal is on the model with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, and you'll also find the sale at B&H Photo.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Compared to other retailers, this is the best price currently available online for the 256GB MacBook Air, and it's the lowest price we've seen for the notebook. The 512GB version is also on sale at Adorama for $1,249.00, which represents savings of $50.

Apple refreshed the MacBook Air last month with 10th-generation Intel processors, an updated scissor-switch keyboard, and more. In terms of features, the notebook has a 13-inch Retina display, slim black bezels, a Force Touch trackpad, Thunderbolt 3 ports, and Touch ID.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.