LG Teases Upcoming 5G Velvet Phone With Unusual 'Raindrop' Camera Layout

LG has released a short teaser trailer for its new Velvet smartphone that shows off the company's new design language, which includes a vertically cascading rear triple-camera array.

The layout moves away from the large camera bumps that have become common on smartphones, including Apple's iPhones. The so-called "raindrop" camera positions smaller lenses below the larger main camera, reminiscent of dripping water.

LG has described the design as "a nod to the natural world with a visual form factor that differs from the industry trend." Presumably the unusual arrangement doesn't impact on the function of the camera.

The square bump on the iPhone 11 series divided observers when it was launched last year. The aesthetic still displeases some users, while others dislike the way it prevents the iPhone from lying flat on a table.

Apple's 2020 ‌iPhone‌ lineup, expected this fall, is likely to keep the bump, but it will house an additional fourth lens in the form of a 3D camera, similar to the LiDAR scanner in the 2020 iPad Pro.

LG hasn't announced a launch date for its Velvet smartphone, but its recent steady stream of teasers would suggest a launch can't be far off. What do you think of LG's new design? Let us know in the comments.