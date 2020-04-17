Apple TV+ Docuseries 'Home' Launches Featuring 'the World's Most Imaginative Dwellings'

"Home," a TV show about people who live in creative houses, today launched on Apple TV+, marking the debut of the service's first docuseries.

"Home" is described as a look at the imaginative dwellings of visionaries who challenge the conventional concepts of "home" and rethink how we live.



There are nine episodes in the series featuring different dwellings around the world in places like Sweden, Bali, Chicago, Hong Kong, Maine, India, Malibu, Austin, and Mexico. Each episode is around 30 minutes long.

The first episode of the series, "Sweden," features the home of a man who constructed a greenhouse over a log cabin, while other episodes feature a home made entirely from bamboo, a science fiction-themed house, a home made from handcrafted materials, and more.

The show is available now in the ‌Apple TV‌ app on iPhone, iPad, Macs, ‌Apple TV‌, and select smart TVs that include the ‌Apple TV‌ app. It is available to all ‌Apple TV‌+ subscribers.