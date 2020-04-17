Apple Arcade Gets Two New Games: 'Beyond Blue' and 'A Fold Apart'

Apple Arcade has received two new games today on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, including deep sea adventure "Beyond Blue" by E-Line Media and the emotional puzzle game "A Fold Apart" by Lightning Rod Games.



Beyond Blue, which is also available on the Mac:

Beyond Blue takes you into the near future, where you'll have the opportunity to explore the mysteries of our ocean through the eyes of Mirai, a deep sea explorer and scientist. You and your newly-formed research team will use groundbreaking technologies to see, hear, and interact with the ocean in a more meaningful way than has ever been attempted. The game features an evocative narrative, exploration of an untouched world, and adventure that challenges the player to make high-stakes decisions during the crew's expedition.

A Fold Apart:

After career choices force them along separate paths, a Teacher and Architect vow to make their long-distance relationship work at any cost. Experience both sides of their story as the couple navigates the complexities of (mis)communication and the emotional ups and downs that separation brings. By flipping, folding, and unfolding the paper puzzles in their handcrafted worlds, you can help the couple overcome the emotional barriers of their relationship — but will love endure...?

Both games are available on the App Store with an Apple Arcade subscription. The service provides iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users with access to over 100 games with no in-app purchases or ads for $4.99 per month.