Twelve South's New 'ColorKit' Accessory Changes Shade of Your MacBook Pro to Aqua, Coral, and More

Twelve South today launched a new accessory called the "ColorKit for MacBook," which is a solid color wrap for the top, bottom, and inside of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. When applied, ColorKit changes the shade of the MacBook to Aqua, Coral, Black, Forest Green, or Deep Rose.
ColorKit also includes a cover for the MacBook Pro's keyboard, so that your keys will match the color of the outside of the notebook. The accessory leaves cutouts for the MacBook Pro's speakers, as well as the Thunderbolt 3 ports and headphone jack.
Twelve South said that ColorKit uses a lightweight adhesive that holds the wrap in place, and leaves no residue when removed. This means that if you don't get the application exactly right, you can peel them off and reposition. The accessory is also described as protecting your MacBook Pro from scratches and discoloration.
ColorKit is available for the 13-inch MacBook Pro for $29.99 on Twelve South's website.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Twelve South. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Top Stories
