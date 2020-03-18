Logitech Debuts Trackpad Keyboards for 10.2-Inch iPad and 10.5-Inch iPad Air

Apple today announced that iPadOS 13.4 will feature trackpad support for all iPad Pro models, the iPad Air 2 and later, the fifth-generation iPad and later, and the iPad mini 4 and later. The software update will be released on March 24.

Trackpad support paves the way for Apple's new Magic Keyboard for 2018 and later iPad Pro models, coming in May, as well as third-party options.

Logitech's new keyboard with built-in trackpad for 10.5-inch iPad Air

Logitech today introduced new keyboard cases with built-in trackpads for the 10.2-inch iPad and the 10.5-inch iPad Air , both priced at $149.95 in the United States. The keyboards have been listed on Apple's online store, although they are not yet available. The keyboards will connect to the Smart Connector on each iPad, with no batteries required.

The full-sized keyboards feature an integrated trackpad with Multi-Touch gesture support, backlit keys, a full row of iPadOS shortcut keys, a kickback stand with 50-degree tilt, and four usage modes for typing, viewing, reading, and sketching. The case adds some protection to the iPad and includes a holder for the original Apple Pencil or Logitech Crayon.

The keyboard case for the 10.5-inch iPad Air is also compatible with the older 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

We'll provide an update when the keyboards are available to order.

In related news, Logitech has also released updated folio cases for the new iPad Pro models to accommodate the larger rear camera cutout.