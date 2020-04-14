Satechi Debuts New USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods and AirPods Pro

Satechi today announced the launch of a new USB-C wireless charging dock for the AirPods and AirPods Pro, which is designed to attach to a Mac or iPad that's equipped with a USB-C port.



The USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for Apple ‌AirPods‌ is a small, portable dock that plugs into the Mac and then allows the ‌AirPods‌ to rest on top while charging. An included LED light lets you know the ‌AirPods‌ are charging, and a lip around the edge keeps the ‌AirPods‌ in place.

As with most Satechi accessories, the ‌AirPods‌ Charging Dock is made from aluminum and it matches well with Apple's Macs.



Satechi is offering pre-orders for the USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for Apple ‌AirPods‌ on its website, and orders placed today will begin shipping in May.

The Charging Dock is priced at $29.99, but pre-order customers who purchase before April 20 and use the promo code AIRPODS at checkout can get a $5 discount, dropping the price to $24.99.