NBC Streaming Service 'Peacock' Launching for Some Comcast Customers Tomorrow

NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, is launching for free to some Comcast customers tomorrow, reports Reuters.



The service, which has been in the works for quite some time, will see a wide launch in July 2020 with upwards of 7,500 hours of programming that includes NBC shows and Universal movies, but it is launching early for some Comcast customers.

Peacock will feature a library of existing TV shows and movies like "30 Rock" and "Jurassic Park," along with a limited slate of original TV shows. Peacock is also set to include live sports access, curated shorts, breaking news coverage, and more. Providing access to live sports and live news will allow NBC to differentiate the Peacock service from Disney+, Netflix, and Apple TV+.

People who subscribe to Comcast's Xfinity X1 or Flex TV services will be able to access Peacock Premium for free starting Wednesday. The Premium package will include more than 15,000 hours of content.

Peacock Premium will launch for everyone on July 15 and it will cost $5 per month. A free version will also be available in July, but it won't have quite as much content, and there will be an ad-free tier as well that's priced at $10 per month.