A12Z vs A12X

Apple in March 2020 introduced new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with A12Z processors. Here's how it compares to the A12X.

FaceTime

Everything you might want to know about FaceTime.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

How to Group FaceTime

Many people are stuck at home, away from friends and family. Apple's FaceTime can video chat with up to 32 people at once.

How to Clean and Sanitize your iPhone
How to Clean Your Keyboard, Trackpad and Mouse
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone
Night Mode (iPhone 11)
iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR
iOS 13: Hidden Features
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iPhone SE 2020
Early 2020

Low-cost device similar to iPhone 8 but with upgraded internals such as latest A13 chip.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Foldable iPhone
Apple Releases Apple Maps Mobility Data Trends Tool to Help Mitigate COVID-19 Spread

Tuesday April 14, 2020 9:37 am PDT by Juli Clover

Apple today announced the release of a new mobility data trends tool using information collected from from Apple Maps, which is designed to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by providing helpful insights to local governments and health authorities.


Apple believes that the data could be used as a foundation for new public policies by showing changes in the volume of people driving, walking, or taking public transit.

The mobility data site uses aggregated data collected from ‌Apple Maps‌ to show mobility trends for major cities and 63 countries or regions. Apple generates the data by counting the number of requests made to ‌Apple Maps‌ for directions.

The data sets are compared to reflect a change in the number of people who are driving, walking, or taking public transit, and Apple says that data availability in a particular place is subject to factors like minimum thresholds for direction requests made per day. With the tool, users can search by city, country, or region to see how routing requests have shifted since January 13, 2020, leading up to today. Apple also provides a complete data set that features daily changes in requests for directions by transportation type for all available countries and cities.


Mobility data sourced from ‌Apple Maps‌ is not associated with a user's Apple ID and Apple does not keep a history of where a user has been. Data collected by Maps, such as search terms, navigation routing, and traffic information is associated with random, rotating identifiers that continually reset, which prevents a profile of movements and searches from being built.

Along with debuting its mobility trends tool, Apple today also highlighted some of the other efforts that it has made in the fight against COVID-19, such as sourcing and donating more than 30 million face masks, and creating and designing face shields.

Apple helped Stanford Medicine build a new app for first responders to screen symptoms, and has added new features to Siri and Maps. ‌Siri‌ Audio Briefs help users receive the latest news and information through the pandemic through short podcasts, and ‌Siri‌ can provide resources if asked questions about coronavirus.

In Maps, Apple is prioritizing grocery, food delivery, and medical services, and Apple has provided learning tools to parents and a selection of curated telehealth apps through the App Store.

Apple has also created a COVID-19 app and website in partnership with the CDC and others to serve as a screening tool, and it is partnering with Google on an initiative that will see the two building a Bluetooth-based privacy-focused platform for tracking COVID-19 exposure.

Tag: COVID-19 Coronavirus Guide

Bloomberg: 5G iPhones to Feature Flat Edges and Slimmer Notch, Smaller HomePod and AirTags Also Coming This Year

Monday April 13, 2020 1:40 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple's refreshed iPhone lineup will add 5G to as many as four new models, at least two of which will have flat stainless steel edges and a flat screen, similar in design to its latest iPads, reports Bloomberg this morning. This year’s successors to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be joined by two lower-end models to replace the iPhone 11. At least the two high-end devices will...
Read Full Article

Analyst Expects Apple to Launch New iPhone SE in Mid-April, 6.7-Inch iPhone 12 in October

Friday April 10, 2020 8:43 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's development schedule for iPhone 12 models will likely be pushed out slightly due to current travel restrictions and cargo flight delays, which could result in delayed availability of the highest-end 6.7-inch model, according to analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note with Chinese research firm GF Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said he believes that the current "EVT" or...
Read Full Article

Top Stories: iOS 14 Leaks, iPhone and 13" MacBook Pro Rumors, and More

Saturday April 11, 2020 6:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff
While we're still patiently waiting for the new low-cost iPhone SE drop, the rumor mill has continued to churn with new iOS 14 leaks and additional rumors about upcoming products. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Among other news this week was an ongoing issue with Apple sending replacement AirPods earbuds with an unreleased firmware version that prevents pairing...
Read Full Article

Apple Registers AppleCoronavirus.com Domain Name

Sunday April 12, 2020 4:34 pm PDT by Frank McShan
Apple has recently registered the domain name AppleCoronavirus.com, according to a WHOIS record discovered by MacRumors. The new record indicates that Apple took possession of the domain name on Friday. The record's domain information lists Apple Inc. as the registrant organization. The registrar is CSC Corporate Domains, a firm that protects domain names for large corporations, and is used...
Read Full Article

Apple Launches New 'Today at Apple (at Home)' Initiative

Friday April 10, 2020 10:01 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today launched a new "Today at Apple (at Home)" program that replaces the popular "Today at Apple" sessions that are hosted in its retail stores. The new Today at Apple (at Home) website features creative projects created by Creative Pros from Apple Store locations all over the world, with all of the tutorials able to be completed at home. Sessions, which are presented as short videos, ...
Read Full Article

Apple and Google Partner on Opt-In COVID-19 Contact Tracing Technology to Be Added to iPhone and Android Smartphones

Friday April 10, 2020 10:07 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple and Google today announced a joint effort that will see them using Bluetooth technology to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus around the world. Apple says that user privacy and security will be central to the design of the project. Participation will be opt-in, and privacy, transparency, and consent are "of the utmost importance of this...
Read Full Article

Apple Makes Several Apple TV+ Shows Available to Stream for Free for a Limited Time

Friday April 10, 2020 1:55 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
With stay-at-home orders widely in place, Apple has made several of its original Apple TV+ series and movies free for anyone to watch for a limited time (via TVLine). In the US and many other countries, the content listed below can be streamed for free online via Apple.co/FreeForEveryone or through the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs,...
Read Full Article

LG Begins Rolling Out 2020 NanoCell TVs With AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, Pricing Starts at $599

Thursday April 9, 2020 7:32 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
LG today announced pricing and availability for its 2020 NanoCell TVs with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support in the United States. The first 4K models are rolling out now, with pricing starting at $599 for a 55-inch model. The entire 4K lineup will be released by September, including up to an 86-inch model for $3,299. 8K models will also be rolling out in May and June, including 65-inch and...
Read Full Article

Anker Launching New HomeKit-Compatible Indoor Security Cameras Next Month

Monday April 13, 2020 8:58 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Anker recently announced pricing and availability for two new HomeKit-compatible indoor security cameras under its Eufy brand. Both cameras feature 24/7 live video recording with up to 128GB of local storage, 2K resolution, two-way audio, motion tracking with customized activity zones, instant alerts, and multi-user access. A stationary version will be available for $39.99, while a...
Read Full Article

Leaker Claims New 13-inch MacBook Pro Coming as Soon as Next Month

Monday April 6, 2020 2:56 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple will announce a new 13-inch MacBook Pro in May with the codename J223, according to a rumor shared by YouTuber and leaker Jon Prosser. Note: it’s a refresh to the current 13” So the bigger 14” display upgrade is a big possibility— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 4, 2020 Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models with scissor keyboards ...
Read Full Article
