Apple Registers AppleCoronavirus.com Domain Name

Apple has recently registered the domain name AppleCoronavirus.com, according to a WHOIS record discovered by MacRumors. The new record indicates that Apple took possession of the domain name on Friday.



The record's domain information lists Apple Inc. as the registrant organization. The registrar is CSC Corporate Domains, a firm that protects domain names for large corporations, and is used by Apple for its domain name registrations.

While the domain does not currently point to an active website, the registration of the domain occurred on the same day Apple and Google announced a joint effort of creating COVID-19 contact tracing technology to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the virus around the world.