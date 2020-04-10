Anker Launches New 'PowerCore 10K Wireless' Portable Battery With Qi Charging Support

Anker today launched a wireless charging power bank called the PowerCore 10K Wireless. This accessory supports 5W wireless charging for any Qi-compatible smartphone, and has two additional USB-A ports for extra charging, with a 10,000 mAh capacity.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Anker is selling the device for $35.99 on Amazon. To recharge it, the PowerCore 10K Wireless includes a USB-C input port, and four LEDs to indicate battery level. The new accessory will be ready to ship within 6 to 10 days.

There are a few other Anker sales happening on Amazon this week, including a collection of charging accessories. Most of these require a discount code, which we've listed below. In the list, you'll find solid deals on wireless chargers (from $10.99) and wall chargers (from $30.99), which could help enhance your home office.

Wireless Chargers

PowerWave Base Pad - $10.99 with code PWAVE 2505, down from $13.99

PowerWave Stand - $12.73, down from $18.99

PowerWave 15 Pad - $34.99 with code AKRB2502, down from $49.99

Wall Chargers



Visit Anker's hub on Amazon for the accessory maker's full range of products, many of which are frequently discounted.