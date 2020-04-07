Apple to Announce Q2 2020 Earnings on April 30

Apple today updated its website to announce that it will share its earnings results for the second fiscal quarter (first calendar quarter) of 2020 on Thursday, April 30.



Apple's second quarter earnings results will give us a better picture of how product sales have fallen due to the pandemic that has spread across the world. Apple's stores outside of China have been closed since March 14, and Apple's stores in China were closed for several weeks in February.

In February, Apple announced that it would not meet its revenue goals for the quarter due to the outbreak. At the time, Apple cited store closures in China and manufacturing issues, but the problem has grown significantly worse since then. Apple originally expected to see revenue of $63 to $67 billion in the March quarter, but that number is likely to be much lower.

Apple's quarterly earnings statement will be released at 1:30 p.m. Pacific/4:30 p.m. Eastern, with a conference call to discuss the report taking place at 2:00 p.m. Pacific/5:00 p.m. Eastern. MacRumors will provide coverage of both the earnings release and conference call on April 30.