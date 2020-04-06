More References to Apple's Upcoming Low-Cost iPhone Appear Online

Further references to Apple's upcoming low-cost iPhone have appeared online, one on a Chinese e-commerce website and another on Verizon's smartphone trade-in page.



Spotted by tech blog MySmartPrice, Chinese retailer JD.com has published a placeholder for Apple's so-called "iPhone 9" that includes a teaser image of a veiled smartphone, but other than that it lacks any particularly revealing specifications. On that basis, it could just as easily be the site's expectation that Apple's new low-cost ‌iPhone‌ is on the way based on circulating rumors.

The other reference to "‌iPhone 9‌" was highlighted by leaker Jon Prosser in amongst a list of smartphones eligible for Verizon's trade-in plan on the cellular provider's website.

Verizon slipped and mentioned the new “‌iPhone 9‌” on their trade-in page. 👀 pic.twitter.com/N1qkuFHN3i — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 5, 2020

We're covering these references merely for completion, since Apple's new low-cost phone is expected imminently, although it's apparently going to recycle the ‌iPhone‌ SE name used for Apple's previous dedicated budget phone.

Last week, a product listing for a Belkin screen protector on Apple's online store was updated to reflect compatibility with not only the ‌iPhone‌ 7 and iPhone 8, but also the "‌iPhone‌ SE."

That product listing didn't reveal any further details about the device, which was previously dubbed the ‌iPhone‌ SE 2 or ‌iPhone 9‌, beyond supporting rumors that it will have a 4.7-inch display. The device is also expected to have an A13 chip, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB to 256GB of storage, with pricing estimated to start around $399 in the United States.

One rumor last week suggested the phone could be launched as soon as April 3. The date proved to be wide of the mark, but it doesn't preclude the possibility that we could see the device announced by Apple any day now.