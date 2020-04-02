MacRumors
A12Z vs A12X

Apple in March 2020 introduced new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with A12Z processors. Here's how it compares to the A12X.

FaceTime

Everything you might want to know about FaceTime.

How to Group FaceTime

Many people are stuck at home, away from friends and family. Apple's FaceTime can video chat with up to 32 people at once.

How to Clean and Sanitize your iPhone

Washing your hands is only going half way. You should also clean your iPhone regularly.

How to Clean Your Keyboard, Trackpad and Mouse
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone
Night Mode (iPhone 11)
iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR
iOS 13: Hidden Features
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iPhone SE 2
Early 2020

Low-cost device similar to iPhone 8 but with upgraded internals such as latest A13 chip.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Foldable iPhone
Fantastical 3.0.9 Adds Cursor Support for iPad and More

Thursday April 2, 2020 2:19 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick

Flexibits today updated its popular Fantastical calendar app with some notable changes and improvements, including cursor support for iPads.


With the release of iPadOS 13.4, Apple introduced mouse and trackpad support for its tablets, and Fantastical has been updated to take full advantage, enabling users to navigate the interface and edit calendar entries using a cursor.

Version 3.0.9 of the app also adds a new feature that shows users a preview of surrounding events and tasks when a new invitation is received, while weather is now shown on days that have no events when showing one or two days at a time in the list.

Other changes in this update for iPhone and iPad include:

  • Day and Week view can now show more hours at once

  • Tightened spacing in Month view to make more text visible

  • Event and task notifications now appear when Fantastical is active

  • Tapping date headers in the list of events in the watch app now shows the weather forecast

  • Improved sync responsiveness between ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch

  • Fixed an issue where the ‌Apple Watch‌ could get stuck syncing and would stop updating

  • Fixed an issue where Office 365 accounts wouldn't prompt for reauthorization if the login expires

  • Fixed an issue where the prompt to request G Suite sync access could cause some events to not be synced

  • Fixed an issue where long events could appear at the wrong time when the option to only show hours from day start to end is enabled

  • Fixed an issue where all-day tasks wouldn't appear correctly in Month view

  • Fixed a crash when trying to send changes to Todoist while offline

  • Various fixes and improvements

Fantastical version 3.0.9 is rolling out now as a universal binary for ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and ‌Apple Watch‌, available on the App Store. The updated version for Mac also brings fixes and improvements, and can be downloaded directly from Flexibits or from the Mac App Store.

Fantastical runs on a subscription model: the fully featured app costs $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year. A feature-limited version of the app remains available for free, while Flexibits also offers a 14-day free trial for users who want to check out the full fat version.

Top Rated Comments

Avatar
Nuvi
30 minutes ago at 02:30 am
How affordable... that’s nearly a cost of Gsuite or Office 365. Exactly the reason why I deleted Fantastical when they chose subscription model.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
jb-net
19 minutes ago at 02:41 am
They should make the new features as an InApp Purchase, just 9.99 USD :rolleyes:

I bought all their old apps, spend nearly 100 USD over the years but now after upgrading I get bombarded with ads and requests to sign up for a subscription model :mad: And more, some options of the app are now blocked. That is not how you treat your loyal and paying customers :mad:

And why should I store my data in their cloud? Storing the data locally and using Apple's calender API was once one of their best privacy feature and the main reason why I bought the app in the first place. Now gone.

Don't get me wrong I'm more than willing to pay a lot of money for good software as I did with the old Fantastical apps, but I'm not willing to subscribe to their stupid subscription. No way!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
BlueParadox
19 minutes ago at 02:41 am
Why is this app getting any publicity here?

- It’s a massively overpriced calendar app,
- The makers have a rubbish public relations record after their terrible reaction to complaints from users on Twitter when they updated to version 3,
- They displayed complete disrespect for previous users pre-version 3 by updating the existing PAID app with a paywall via IAP,
- And there are many better Calendar apps available!!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
itsmilo
14 minutes ago at 02:47 am
5 bucks per month? It’s not like there’s a major update every other week, nor do you really „consume“ anything. Crazy unless your company pays for it.

also apps need to be updated to take advantage of the cursor? ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
max2
13 minutes ago at 02:48 am


Here we go again, all the nellie naysayers who are too damn cheap to pay for an app and think they are entitled to everything for free.

Fantastical is an excellent and well worth the $40 a year that they are asking. It does so much more than the FREE Apple calendar. If you don't want to pay for a calendar then use the Apple Calendar. But if you want to use many of the features that make Fantastical, well fantastic then cough up $40 a year. It's not that hard.

We already paid for it then they switched and pulled the wool over our eyes.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
max2
8 minutes ago at 02:53 am


Did you even read the article. The update that is being reported says that cursor support is added now.
[automerge]1585821132[/automerge]



They also gave you the option of using it for free without losing any of the features that you already had, or paying the subscription and getting all of the new features. Quit clicking on the new feature set and you won't get any ads. Simple.

Whatever you still don't get it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
