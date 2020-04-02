Fantastical 3.0.9 Adds Cursor Support for iPad and More

Flexibits today updated its popular Fantastical calendar app with some notable changes and improvements, including cursor support for iPads.



With the release of iPadOS 13.4, Apple introduced mouse and trackpad support for its tablets, and Fantastical has been updated to take full advantage, enabling users to navigate the interface and edit calendar entries using a cursor.

Version 3.0.9 of the app also adds a new feature that shows users a preview of surrounding events and tasks when a new invitation is received, while weather is now shown on days that have no events when showing one or two days at a time in the list.

Other changes in this update for iPhone and iPad include:



Day and Week view can now show more hours at once



Tightened spacing in Month view to make more text visible



Event and task notifications now appear when Fantastical is active



Tapping date headers in the list of events in the watch app now shows the weather forecast



Improved sync responsiveness between ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch



Fixed an issue where the ‌Apple Watch‌ could get stuck syncing and would stop updating



Fixed an issue where Office 365 accounts wouldn't prompt for reauthorization if the login expires



Fixed an issue where the prompt to request G Suite sync access could cause some events to not be synced



Fixed an issue where long events could appear at the wrong time when the option to only show hours from day start to end is enabled



Fixed an issue where all-day tasks wouldn't appear correctly in Month view



Fixed a crash when trying to send changes to Todoist while offline



Various fixes and improvements

Fantastical version 3.0.9 is rolling out now as a universal binary for ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and ‌Apple Watch‌, available on the App Store. The updated version for Mac also brings fixes and improvements, and can be downloaded directly from Flexibits or from the Mac App Store.

Fantastical runs on a subscription model: the fully featured app costs $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year. A feature-limited version of the app remains available for free, while Flexibits also offers a 14-day free trial for users who want to check out the full fat version.