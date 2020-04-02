Fantastical 3.0.9 Adds Cursor Support for iPad and More

Flexibits today updated its popular Fantastical calendar app with some notable changes and improvements, including cursor support for iPads.
With the release of iPadOS 13.4, Apple introduced mouse and trackpad support for its tablets, and Fantastical has been updated to take full advantage, enabling users to navigate the interface and edit calendar entries using a cursor.
Version 3.0.9 of the app also adds a new feature that shows users a preview of surrounding events and tasks when a new invitation is received, while weather is now shown on days that have no events when showing one or two days at a time in the list.
Other changes in this update for iPhone and iPad include:
- Day and Week view can now show more hours at once
- Tightened spacing in Month view to make more text visible
- Event and task notifications now appear when Fantastical is active
- Tapping date headers in the list of events in the watch app now shows the weather forecast
- Improved sync responsiveness between iPhone and Apple Watch
- Fixed an issue where the Apple Watch could get stuck syncing and would stop updating
- Fixed an issue where Office 365 accounts wouldn't prompt for reauthorization if the login expires
- Fixed an issue where the prompt to request G Suite sync access could cause some events to not be synced
- Fixed an issue where long events could appear at the wrong time when the option to only show hours from day start to end is enabled
- Fixed an issue where all-day tasks wouldn't appear correctly in Month view
- Fixed a crash when trying to send changes to Todoist while offline
- Various fixes and improvements
Fantastical version 3.0.9 is rolling out now as a universal binary for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, available on the App Store. The updated version for Mac also brings fixes and improvements, and can be downloaded directly from Flexibits or from the Mac App Store.
Fantastical runs on a subscription model: the fully featured app costs $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year. A feature-limited version of the app remains available for free, while Flexibits also offers a 14-day free trial for users who want to check out the full fat version.
Top Stories
Apple has acquired weather app Dark Sky, Dark Sky's developers announced today. Dark Sky is one of the most popular weather apps on the App Store, known for its accuracy and storm warnings.
Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy.
There is no ...
Zoom is facing fresh scrutiny today following a report that the videoconferencing app's encryption claims are misleading.
Zoom states on its website and in its security white paper that the app supports end-to-end encryption, a term that refers to a way of protecting user content so that the company has no access to it whatsoever.
However, an investigation by The Intercept reveals that...
Apple has a new low-cost iPhone in the works, which is supposed to be launching sometime in the first half of 2020. Given the ongoing situation in the United States and other countries, it's been unclear if the device is going to launch within the planned timeline, but there are signs that it could be coming soon.
We started seeing cases for the new low-cost iPhone back in early February,...
Apple's 5G iPhone is still on track to launch within the company's typical annual fall release schedule, according to a new Bloomberg report on filed on Monday.
Signs are that Apple's Chinese-centric manufacturing -- of which Hon Hai is the linchpin -- is slowly getting back on track. The next iPhones with 5G wireless capabilities remain on schedule to launch in the fall, partly because mass...
Well ahead of when Apple introduced trackpad support in iOS 13.4, Brydge announced an iPad Pro keyboard with a built-in multi-touch trackpad. We have one of Brydge's new Pro+ keyboards on hand, and thought we'd check it out to see how it works with Apple's new 2020 iPad Pro models.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Brydge Pro+ keyboard is similar in design to...
Apple's development of upcoming products is progressing as usual despite the fact that Apple employees around the world are working from home, according to a new report today out from Bloomberg.
Apple is still working on new versions of the HomePod, Apple TV, MacBook Pro, budget iPads, Apple Watch, iPhone, and iMac, all of which could be released "as early as later this year" and have been...
Apple today released ProRes RAW for Windows in a beta capacity (via Mark Gurman), with the software designed to allow ProRes RAW and ProRes RAW HQ video files to be watched in compatible applications on Windows machines. According to Apple, the software will let the files be played within several Adobe apps: Adobe After Effects (Beta) Adobe Media Encocder (Beta) Adobe Premiere...
Apple Configurator 2 has been updated to version 2.12 with several improvements, including support for restoring firmware on the 2019 Mac Pro.
The release notes:• Added support for restoring firmware on the 2019 Mac Pro
• Allow access to websites using TLS 1.0 and 1.1
• VPN: Configure Provider Designated Requirement for Custom SSL connection type
• VPN: Configure network options for ...
Update: Apple has replaced the Logic Pro X image with an older version. Original story follows.
A seemingly unreleased version of Logic Pro X has appeared on Apple's education site, as spotted by a Reddit user. The image from Apple's education products page shows a 16-inch MacBook Pro running Logic Pro X, but with a familiar interface that looks extremely similar to GarageBand's Live Loops ...
Apple in March updated both the MacBook Air and the iPad Pro, and with the iPad Pro increasingly positioned as a computer replacement, we thought we'd compare both new machines to see how they measure up and which one might be a better buy depending on user needs.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We're comparing the base model 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the base model...
Top Rated Comments(View all)
I bought all their old apps, spend nearly 100 USD over the years but now after upgrading I get bombarded with ads and requests to sign up for a subscription model :mad: And more, some options of the app are now blocked. That is not how you treat your loyal and paying customers :mad:
And why should I store my data in their cloud? Storing the data locally and using Apple's calender API was once one of their best privacy feature and the main reason why I bought the app in the first place. Now gone.
Don't get me wrong I'm more than willing to pay a lot of money for good software as I did with the old Fantastical apps, but I'm not willing to subscribe to their stupid subscription. No way!
- It’s a massively overpriced calendar app,
- The makers have a rubbish public relations record after their terrible reaction to complaints from users on Twitter when they updated to version 3,
- They displayed complete disrespect for previous users pre-version 3 by updating the existing PAID app with a paywall via IAP,
- And there are many better Calendar apps available!!
also apps need to be updated to take advantage of the cursor? ?
We already paid for it then they switched and pulled the wool over our eyes.
Here we go again, all the nellie naysayers who are too damn cheap to pay for an app and think they are entitled to everything for free.
Fantastical is an excellent and well worth the $40 a year that they are asking. It does so much more than the FREE Apple calendar. If you don't want to pay for a calendar then use the Apple Calendar. But if you want to use many of the features that make Fantastical, well fantastic then cough up $40 a year. It's not that hard.
Whatever you still don't get it.
Did you even read the article. The update that is being reported says that cursor support is added now.
[automerge]1585821132[/automerge]
They also gave you the option of using it for free without losing any of the features that you already had, or paying the subscription and getting all of the new features. Quit clicking on the new feature set and you won't get any ads. Simple.