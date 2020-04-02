Deals: AirPods With Charging Case on Sale for Low Price of $129.98 ($29 Off)

Amazon has returned the 2019 AirPods with Charging Case to a low price of $129.98, down from $159.00. This price is just about $1 away from Amazon's previous lowest-ever price on the AirPods, and the current best deal you'll find online among the major Apple resellers.

This model of Apple's AirPods comes with the regular Charging Case; if you're looking for the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case Amazon has that model for $169.00, down from $199.00. At $30 off that's another solid discount and among the lowest price you'll find online this week.

We track all of the best ongoing sales on AirPods in our Best Deals guide. In there you'll find the best discounts on the 2019 models of the AirPods with Charging Case, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, and the standalone Wireless Charging Case for AirPods.