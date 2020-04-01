Apple Shares Trailer for Short Film 'Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth'

Apple today shared the trailer for "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth," an upcoming Earth Day-themed short film that's set to premiere on Friday, April 17, a few days ahead of Earth Day.

On the eve of Earth Day, a precocious seven-year-old learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents--and a mysterious exhibit at the aptly titled Museum of Everything. Based on the best-selling children's book by Oliver Jeffers. The all-star voice cast includes Chris O'Dowd, Ruth Negga, Jacob Tremblay, and Meryl Streep.

The animated short is based on best-selling children's book of the same name by Oliver Jeffers, and it will be narrated by Meryl Streep.

"Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth," which is aimed at children, joins several existing Apple TV+ shows for kids, including "Ghostwriter," "Helpsters," and "Snoopy in Space."