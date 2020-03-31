Apple Configurator 2 Updated With New Features, Including Support for Restoring Firmware on 2019 Mac Pro

Apple Configurator 2 has been updated to version 2.12 with several improvements, including support for restoring firmware on the 2019 Mac Pro.

The release notes:

• Added support for restoring firmware on the 2019 Mac Pro

• Allow access to websites using TLS 1.0 and 1.1

• VPN: Configure Provider Designated Requirement for Custom SSL connection type

• VPN: Configure network options for Cisco, Juniper, Pulse, F5, SonicWall, Aruba, CheckPoint, and Custom SSL connection types

• Send all traffic through VPN

• Exclude local networks

Apple Configurator 2 makes it easier to deploy iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, and Apple TV devices in an institution or enterprise. The app can be used to configure large numbers of devices with specific settings, apps, and data for students, employees, or customers.

Apple Configurator 2 is free on the Mac App Store.