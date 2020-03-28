MacRumors
2020 iPad Pro Teardown Provides Closer Look at LiDAR Scanner and Confirms Incremental Update

Saturday March 28, 2020 9:56 am PDT by Hartley Charlton

iFixit today shared a video teardown of the new iPad Pro, which Apple unveiled earlier this month.


iFixit found that most of the internals of the 2020 ‌iPad Pro‌ are the same as the 2018 model, confirming that the device is a relatively incremental update.

The most notable new feature seen inside the new ‌iPad Pro‌ was the LiDAR scanner, which measures the distance to surrounding objects up to five meters away, and enables enhanced experiences with augmented reality.

iFixit also took a look at the new A12Z Bionic chip, which contains an eight-core GPU, enhanced thermal architecture, and tuned performance controllers. The A12Z is paired with 6GB of RAM, upgraded from 4GB on all but the 1TB 2018 model. Earlier this week, it was reported that the A12Z chip is essentially a renamed A12X chip with an extra GPU core enabled.

The USB-C port continues to be modular and can be independently replaced, but adhesive holds almost everything in place, making all repairs more difficult.

Overall, the 2020 ‌iPad Pro‌ earned an iFixit repairability score of three out of 10, the same as the 2018 model, due to the device's "pretty abysmal repair procedures."

Earlier this week, iFixit completed a teardown of the new scissor keys in the 2020 MacBook Air.

Apple's new ‌iPad Pro‌ can be purchased from the online Apple Store and is priced starting at $799.

Avatar
farewelwilliams
25 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Like i care about the repairability score on Apple products anymore
Avatar
Blackstick
26 minutes ago at 10:05 am
Impressive hardware on a tablet, as per usual.
Avatar
whatta
9 minutes ago at 10:22 am
The only meaningful upgrade of the iPad confirmed. The 6 GB RAM.
