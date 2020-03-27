MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station From Jackery

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Jackery to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station, which is Jackery's highest-capacity power station option. Jackery makes a range of UL-certified power stations at varying price points.



The Explorer 1000, priced at $999.99, features a 1002Wh capacity, 1000W rated power, and 2000W surge power so it's robust enough to meet the power supply needs of most electrical appliances, making it perfect for emergency backup situations in the home, RV use, camping, and more.

There are multiple ports available for charging several devices at one time. There are two 18W PD USB-C ports, two 12W USB-A ports, one DC carport and three AC outlets. It can power cameras, TVs, computers, communication devices, grills, and medical equipment like CPAP machines.



Design wise, the 22-pound Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station has a handle to allow it to be easily transported, and there's an LCD screen that features charge/discharge info and battery life.



With an optional solar charger, the Explorer 1000 can be recharged even when power is not available. It recharges in seven hours from an AC outlet or within eight hours using two 100W SolarSaga panels from Jackery. It can be stored, and should be charged every three to six months when used as an emergency backup solution.

