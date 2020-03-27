Deals: Nomad Offering 50% Off Kevlar Lightning and USB-C Cables With Purchase of Wireless Charging Base Station

Nomad has a "Power Combo Sale" going on this week, providing 50 percent off any one of Nomad's Kevlar charging cables when you purchase a Base Station. Nomad Base Stations are sturdy wireless charging hubs that can charge iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches starting at $99.95.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Nomad sells the regular Base Station at $99.95, which can wirelessly charge two devices at the same time. It also comes in a Walnut option at $139.95. Both of these chargers also have two out ports (one USB-A and one USB-C) and a padded leather surface to protect your devices.

If you want to add your Apple Watch onto the stand, the Base Station Apple Watch Edition includes an Apple Watch Charger that supports Nightstand Mode, priced at $149.95. This leaves room for two devices to wirelessly charge on the mat, as well as two additional devices via USB-A and USB-C.

When you purchase one of these Base Stations, you can choose from nearly a dozen charging cables at half off. Nomad sells USB-C to Lightning cables (from $39.95), USB-A to Lightning (from $34.95), universal cables (from $24.95), and USB-C to USB-C (from $29.95).

As long as you have a compatible Base Station in your cart, you can add any of these Kevlar cables into your cart and you'll see the 50 percent discount automatically applied. Nomad's cables feature double-braided Kevlar and are built for extreme durability and heavy everyday use.

Under this sale, you can get the 3 meter Lightning to USB-C Cable for $22.48, which is about $13 cheaper than Apple's first-party 2 meter cable at $35.00. Nomad also has a new "Work From Home" collection that highlights some of its best products for anyone who is practicing social distancing.