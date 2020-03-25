YouTube Music iOS App Gains Song Lyrics Feature

YouTube Music has launched a new feature in its iOS app that allows users to read the lyrics to a song as it's playing.



To use the new lyrics feature, tap the Info (i) button beneath the video that you're currently watching, then scroll down. If lyrics to the song are available, you'll see them below the tracking bar.

Unlike some song lyrics available in Apple Music, song lyrics in YouTube Music don't advance in real time as the song progresses, so you'll have to scroll down manually if you want to keep in time to the music.

As noted by The Verge, not all tracks on YouTube Music come with lyrics, even if they've been published on official artist or record label accounts, but they could still be propagating as the feature continues to roll out.



The new lyrics feature in YouTube Music for iOS works for both paying and non-paying users. Customers who subscribe to Google Play Music are also automatically signed up to YouTube Music, which is expected to replace the former service soon.

Real-time lyrics were just added to ‌Apple Music‌ on Mac via an update. For a direct comparison between ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ and Google Play/YouTube Music, click here.