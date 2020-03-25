Shazam Gains Support for Split View on iPad

Apple today updated its Shazam app with Split View support for the iPad, allowing the Shazam app to be used alongside another app in a multitasking view.



Using Shazam in Split View can be done by dragging the app to the left or right edge of an already open app to enter the Split View mode.

Today's Shazam update also allows users to delete Shazams by swiping on them in the list view that's available in the Library section of the app.

Shazam for iOS has been owned by Apple since 2018, and Apple has made multiple improvements to the app in that time, including making it free to download and use.

Shazam is available on iPhone and ‌iPad‌, plus its functionality is built into Siri and powers the feature that lets ‌Siri‌ identify songs that are playing when asked.