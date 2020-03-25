MacRumors
All >
Guides
How to Clean and Sanitize your iPhone

Washing your hands is only going half way. You should also clean your iPhone regularly.

How to Group FaceTime

Many people are stuck at home, away from friends and family. Apple's FaceTime can video chat with up to 32 to people at once.

Coronavirus and Apple

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has been spreading around the world since January, and so far, it has had a major impact on Apple's device production and device sales in affected countries like China.

How to Clean Your Keyboard, Trackpad and Mouse

Same goes for your Mac. You touch it every day, so you should keep it clean.

iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone
Night Mode (iPhone 11)
iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR
iOS 13: Hidden Features
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iPhone SE 2
Early 2020

Low-cost device similar to iPhone 8 but with upgraded internals such as latest A13 chip.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Shazam Gains Support for Split View on iPad

Wednesday March 25, 2020 9:57 AM PDT by Juli Clover

Apple today updated its Shazam app with Split View support for the iPad, allowing the Shazam app to be used alongside another app in a multitasking view.


Using Shazam in Split View can be done by dragging the app to the left or right edge of an already open app to enter the Split View mode.

Today's Shazam update also allows users to delete Shazams by swiping on them in the list view that's available in the Library section of the app.

Shazam for iOS has been owned by Apple since 2018, and Apple has made multiple improvements to the app in that time, including making it free to download and use.

Shazam is available on iPhone and ‌iPad‌, plus its functionality is built into Siri and powers the feature that lets ‌Siri‌ identify songs that are playing when asked.

Tag: Shazam

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
calstanford
11 minutes ago at 10:05 am
That's worthy of an article?

App owned by Apple. Took two years to make compatible with iOS 9!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.4 With New Mail Toolbar, iCloud Folder Sharing, Trackpad Support for iPad and More

Tuesday March 24, 2020 9:56 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.4, the latest major updates to the iOS 13 operating system that was released in September. iOS and iPadOS 13.4 come two months after the release of iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1 with Screen Time Communication Limits. The iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to...
Read Full Article171 comments

Apple Offers Free Books and Audiobooks to Users in U.S. for Limited Time Only

Sunday March 22, 2020 7:29 pm PDT by Frank McShan
Apple Books today sent out a push notification highlighting free books and audiobooks available to users for a limited time only. This appears to be U.S. only for now. The push notification reads: Enjoy a good book, on us Explore free books, read-alongs for kids, cozy mysteries, and audiobooks for the whole family. Upon tapping on the notification, users are brought to the Free Books page ...
Read Full Article31 comments

Kuo: Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization Coming to 6.7-Inch iPhone in 2020, Periscope Lens to Follow in 2022

Monday March 23, 2020 4:14 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple is rumored to be planning a high-end 6.7-inch iPhone model for release in 2020, and multiple reports have indicated that the device will feature multiple rear camera improvements, including larger sensors that capture more light for better image quality. The latest word comes from noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who today said that the 6.7-inch iPhone will also feature sensor-shift image...
Read Full Article52 comments

2020 iPad Pro Unboxing Videos and First Impressions

Tuesday March 24, 2020 5:34 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple last week introduced new iPad Pro models with an similar performing A12Z Bionic chip, an Ultra Wide camera for 0.5x zoom, and a LiDAR Scanner for enhanced augmented reality. The new iPad Pro models will begin arriving to customers and go on sale at select stores starting tomorrow, and ahead of time, the first unboxing videos have surfaced. The new iPad Pro models will be compatible with A...
Read Full Article64 comments

Benchmarks Suggest New iPad Pro's A12Z Chip is Nearly Identical to A12X in 2018 iPad Pro

Monday March 23, 2020 7:18 pm PDT by Juli Clover
One of the new 2020 iPad Pro models equipped with an A12Z chip arrived early to a Reddit user, who did some benchmarking tests to see how it performs. In a Geekbench 5 test, the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro earned a single-core score of 1114 and a multi-core score of 4654, which is close to the Geekbench scores of the 11-inch iPad Pro from 2018. The 11-inch iPad Pro has an aggregate single-core G...
Read Full Article184 comments

Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.4 With Screen Time Communication Limits and Real-Time Apple Music Lyrics

Tuesday March 24, 2020 10:21 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released macOS Catalina 10.15.4, the fourth update to the macOS Catalina operating system that was released in October. macOS Catalina 10.15.4 comes a couple of months after the release of macOS Catalina 10.15.3. macOS Catalina 10.15.4 can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for free using the Update feature in the System Preferences app. The macOS Catalina 10.15.4 update...
Read Full Article129 comments

Brydge Showcases New iPadOS 13.4 Trackpad Features in its New Pro+ Keyboard

Saturday March 21, 2020 10:30 am PDT by Frank McShan
Brydge has released a short YouTube video showcasing its Brydge Pro+ Keyboard with trackpad support. This comes just days after Apple announced its own Magic Keyboard with designated trackpad alongside both the new iPad Pro and new MacBook Air. In the video, Brydge highlights some of the capabilities of its new Brydge Pro+ keyboard. The major new feature is full trackpad support in iPadOS...
Read Full Article61 comments

Apple Shares New Support Document Addressing Distorted Screen Issue on Macs Running Windows 10

Sunday March 22, 2020 2:42 pm PDT by Hartley Charlton
Apple yesterday published a new support document detailing fixes for an issue where the right side of a user's Mac screen may be distorted when running Windows 10. Some Mac models with AMD Radeon graphics may be experiencing an issue where the right side of the screen flickers and is distorted when running Windows 10. On external displays, this distortion may affect the entire screen....
Read Full Article22 comments

Deals: New Discounts Hit Amazon for the 2020 iPad Pro and MacBook Air

Tuesday March 24, 2020 7:45 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple last week launched the new iPad Pro and MacBook Air, and shortly after Expercom provided the first discount on these devices. Today, Amazon has introduced the second set of markdowns on a few of these new 2020 Apple products. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running....
Read Full Article13 comments

Apple Lifts Purchase Limits on iPhones, New iPad Pro, and New MacBook Air Outside of China

Sunday March 22, 2020 6:01 pm PDT by Frank McShan
Apple has lifted purchase limits previously imposed on iPhone, new iPad Pro, and new MacBook Air purchases made outside of China. Apple this past week had set purchase limits across several of its products. For example, the new MacBook Air and Mac mini were limited to five orders per customer, the new iPad Pro was limited to two 11-inch models per customer and two 12.9-inch models per...
Read Full Article53 comments
Mac RumorsMac Rumors

 

MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

Advertise on MacRumors


Our Staff

Arnold Kim
Editorial Director
EmailTwitter
Eric Slivka
Editor in Chief
EmailTwitter
Juli Clover
Senior Editor
EmailTwitterGoogle+
Joe Rossignol
Editor
EmailTwitter
Marianne Schultz
Editor
EmailTwitter
Dan Barbera
Video Content Producer
EmailTwitter
Mitchel Broussard
Contributing Editor
EmailTwitter
Tim Hardwick
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Chris Jenkins
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Steve Moser
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter

Links

Touch Arcade
Orangepixel’s ‘Snake Core’ Is Available Now on iOS with Pre-Registrations for the Android Version Now Live
‘War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius’ Is Now Playable on iOS and Android after It Was Available to Download Early Yesterday on the App Store
‘Dragalia Lost’ Version 1.18.0 Update Out Now with New Anniversary Video
Fukua Arrives as the Latest New Playable Character in ‘Skullgirls’ on Mobile
Freebie Alert: The Original ‘PAKO – Car Chase Simulator’ is Free Through Thursday
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Dandy Dungeon’ Updates in April, Mini-Views Featuring ‘Knight Swap’ and More, Today’s New Releases, the Latest Sales, and More
‘War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius’ Is Available Now for Free on the App Store with Servers Set to Go Live Tomorrow
‘Morphite’ Was Just Updated with Support for 120hz Gameplay on Newer iPad Pros and Native Resolution on iPhone 11 Devices
YouTube
Apple's New Smart Keyboard Folio for the 2020 iPad Pro!
Apple Releases iOS & iPadOS 13.4: Here's What's New!
New iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard, Updated MacBook Air, iPhone 12 Rumors, and More!
New iPad Pro Trackpad Feature in iOS 13.4!
New 2020 iPad Pro, MacBook Air, & Mac Mini Available Now!
Copyright © 2000-2019 MacRumors.com, LLC.
Privacy / DMCA contact / Affiliate and FTC Disclosure
[ Featured On/Off ] [ Full Articles On/Off ] [ Fluid | Fluid HD ] [ Auto | Light | Dark ]