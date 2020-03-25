Apple's Pro Display XDR Now Supports Customized Reference Modes

Apple on Tuesday released firmware version 2.2.2 for its Pro Display XDR, adding support for customized reference modes. The feature also requires macOS 10.15.4 and is reflected in the release notes for the update.

In a new support document, Apple says advanced users can create customized reference modes tailored to unique workflow needs by selecting from several color gamut, white point, luminance, and transfer function options.



When a firmware update is available for the Pro Display XDR, you may be prompted to restart to apply the update. Otherwise, the update is applied the next time the display is disconnected and reconnected to a Mac or power supply. To check the firmware version of your display, click on the Apple logo > About This Mac > System Report > Graphics/Displays.

Priced at $4,999, the Pro Display XDR is a 32-inch 6K monitor with a P3 wide color gamut and true 10-bit color support, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and a super-wide, off-axis viewing angle. It is compatible with the 2019 Mac Pro, 2018 and later 15-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, 2020 MacBook Air, and 2019 iMac models.

Pro Display XDR users and lovers - custom reference modes are now available with macOS Catalina 10.15.4 🥳 https://t.co/Mz6TPZWjEW — Colleen Novielli (@Coll_eenn) March 24, 2020

Firmware 2.2.2 for the Pro Display XDR also includes minor stability improvements.