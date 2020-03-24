Zagg and OtterBox Release Keyboards and Cases for New iPad Pro Models

With the new 2020 iPad Pro models set to arrive in the hands of customers tomorrow, accessory makers like Zagg and OtterBox are coming out with case and keyboard options for the new tablets.



Zagg is launching iterations of its Slim Book Go and Rugged Book Go for both the 11 and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models. The Slim Book Go is Zagg's slimmest keyboard option, offering a kickstand cover, laptop-like backlit keys, multi-device pairing, and a detachable keyboard.

The Slim Book Go is priced at $100 for the 11-inch model and $130 for the 12.9-inch model, both of which can be purchased from the Zagg website.

Zagg's Rugged Book Go is similar to the Slim Book Go but with a more durable outer casing that can survive drops of up to 6.6 feet. It features a wireless keyboard with detachable case, a built-in kickstand, backlit laptop-style keys, and multi-device pairing.



The Rugged Book Go for the 11-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro costs $150. Neither of the Zagg keyboards feature trackpads, a feature limited to the Magic Keyboard and keyboard solutions from Logitech, but both are designed to accommodate the new square-shaped camera bump.

For those who simply need a protective case for the new ‌iPad Pro‌ models, OtterBox has new Symmetry cases that can be purchased directly from Apple. OtterBox's Symmetry cases provide total device protection with a design that's not overly bulky.



The folio design protects the touchscreen when not in use, but can be converted into a stand with multiple viewing angles or folded out of the way at the back of the ‌iPad Pro‌.

The 11-inch OtterBox Symmetry Case for ‌iPad Pro‌ is priced at $80, while the 12.9-inch version is priced at $90. Both can be purchased directly from Apple.